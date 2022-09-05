This Is What A Celebrity Astrologer Reads In Liz Truss’s Future As PM

What can we expect from Liz Truss? As MPs, economists, political commentators and world leaders scramble to get a read on new prime minister of Great Britain, perhaps the best answers are a little further out there.

Shelley von Strunckel, the OG of astrology, has had her say on the likely fate and fortune of Boris Johnson's successor.

'She's a signature Leo,' Shelley wrote on her Instagram account. 'It's not [ just ] her blonde mane & affection for brilliant red.

'Note her confident stance. However, her astrological chart reveals a broader character. Her fiery Leo is balanced Venus in practical Virgo and Mars, in earthy Taurus, both accenting use of resources, from funds to the UK's clout The verdict? We're in for some surprises. Expect Thatcher meets Blair - yes, really.'

So, that's more good news for Liz, who beat her rival Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership hustings by 81,326 votes to 60,399.

Shelley, an inveterate astrologer for Vogue, the Evening Standard, the Sunday Times and, indeed, Grazia, is not to be trifled with.

She had this to say when Grazia asked her about Brexit back in 2017. ‘Political astrology is based on the chart, that is, the planetary setup on the actual date, and although the Sun is in Aries, the really important planets, the two planetary heavyweights in such matters, the tough Saturn and Pluto, planet of vast wealth, secrets and manipulation are both in Capricorn. This is the sign of government, business and power. And with the Moon, which accents the collective attitude, also in Capricorn, the mood will be unsympathetic. Together, these factors indicate changes in government, in many forms, and the world over.' And lo, in 2019, there were changes the world over indeed ... spooky.

Facing the worst cost of living crisis in generations and further fallout from war in Ukraine and the pandemic, Liz Truss is facing up to one of trickiest in-trays of any living prime minister. Bookmakers William Hill don’t expect her to last very long in office at just 4/6 to be in charge for less time than Theresa May, while they're not totally ruling out her serving the shortest reign in history at 50/1.