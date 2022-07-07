The Internet Is Obsessed With The ‘Hot Podium Guy’ From Boris Johnson’s Resignation Speech

Today was a historic day. As Boris Johnson resigned from his position of Prime Minister, the nation all huddled around their TV screens. All eyes were on Boris Johnson...or were they fixed on the 'hot podium guy?'

Despite Boris Johnson's tense resignation speech, the internet was interested in the heartthrob who moved the podium into place before the speech began. As soon as he appeared on screen the internet was set alight. We have done some digging everyone and he has a name: Tobias Gough! His appearance may have been brief but the 39-year-old sound engineer has become quite the Twitter sensation.

On Twitter this afternoon, many people swooned over him, with one writing, 'Waiting for #podiumguy to make his cameo appearance for the final ep of the season...' Another said, 'Nothing marks big political events in Britain like the return of hot podium guy.'

One even joked about a career in film and television for Mr Gough, suggesting his talent (or looks) is wasted on just five minutes of fame,'That podium guy is gonna have an IMDB profile before long...'

However, this is not the first time the internet has become obsessed with Tobias. The sound engineer was first spotted before Theresa May's resignation speech in 2019 and gained an army of fans - but sorry everyone he's taken!

Tobias' wife, Tina, shut down any romance hopes back in 2019. She told MailOnline, 'He's my husband!' And today, Tobias has confirmed to the outlet that the couple are still happily married. Cue the sounds of hearts breaking across the nation!

In 2019, Tobias revealed his genuine shock at the attention he had received, told the outlet at the time that he 'isn't model material'.He revealed, 'I have to say it was great lighting to make me look that good, the sun must have been at the right angle.