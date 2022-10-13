So, Turns Out Elon Musk Does Actually Know Ghislaine Maxwell

Following Ghislaine Maxwell’s 20-year sentencing back in June, a witness has described the bizarre details of the conversation they claim she had with Elon Musk back in 2014.

Musk had always vehemently denied knowing Maxwell while investigations into her involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and his sex trafficking ring were ongoing, claiming she had ‘photobombed’ him at a Vanity Fair event in a now infamous photo of the pair.

But that’s not the whole story according to a Vanity Fair employee who was also in attendance.

Speaking to The New York Times, the source said, ‘The pair chatted. Ms Maxwell asked Mr Musk if there were a way to remove oneself from the internet and encouraged Mr Musk to destroy [ it ] .’

It’s no wonder that Musk wanted to distance himself from Maxwell – and that Maxwell was eager to erase all traces of herself from the internet – given the nefarious crimes she and Epstein were involved in at the time.

The source added that the pair also discussed why aliens hadn’t made contact with earth yet, saying, ‘Musk replied that all civilisations eventually end – including Maxwell’s hypothetical alien one – and raised the possibility that humans are living in a simulation.’

Back in 2020, Musk tweeted in response to the photo in question, ‘She photobombed me at a Vanity Fair Oscar party. Was there with [ actress and second wife ] Tallulah Riley. Don’t know Ghislaine at all. Why do you think it should be a bigger story’ – later adding, ‘Real question is why VF invited her in the first place.’

Earlier this year Maxwell was sentenced to twenty years in a low security Florida prison, following two years detention in the Brooklyn jail where her friend Epstein was found hanged in his cell in 2019.

According to The Week, she will be able to enjoy yoga classes and painting workshops, as well as learn new skills like languages, sports, ceramics and leather-work.