What Happened To YouTuber Ruby Franke And What’s The Latest News From Her Hearing?

Ruby Franke, a US mummy blogger who rose to fame on YouTube, has been charged with six counts of felony child abuse. Ruby Franke, 41, ran a YouTube channel, 8 passengers, which documented her life with her husband Kevin and their six children.

At its peak, Ruby's channel had amassed more than two million subscribers. However, her controversial parenting techniques, such as withholding lunch and removing bedroom doors, began to prompt backlash from some of her followers.

Here's everything we know about Ruby Franke and the allegations against her.

Who was Ruby Franke?

Ruby Franke was a popular family vlogger who lived in Springville, Utah. She shared videos of her family’s life, from mealtimes to home-schooling, on a YouTube channel, 8 Passengers, which she launched in January 2015.

One year after sharing the channel, she told local [news station KSL]{href='https://www.ksl.com/article/38122710' target='_blank' rel='noreferrer noopener'} that her page was a way for her to just 'let [her] heart rate come down and to just enjoy being with the kids as they are right now.' She continued 'I just want women who are still nursing babies, women who are still trying to get their families, women who are not sleeping through the night to see what it looks like at the finish line, to see that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and it’s beautiful and it’s powerful and it’s worth it, it’s worth all the effort that families put into their family,' she said at the time.

What happened to Ruby Franke?

On 30 August 2023, Ruby Franke was arrested after her 12-year-old son knocked on the door of a neighbour’s house, with visible injuries, malnourishment, and duct tape on his limbs. This prompted the neighbour to call 911.

Investigators also found Ruby Franke’s 10-year-old daughter in Jodi Hildebrandt’s home in a malnourished state. The boy had to be taken to the hospital 'due to his deep lacerations from being tied up with rope and from his malnourishment,’ according to the arrest record. Ruby’s daughter was also taken to the hospital.

Ruby has been charged with six counts of felony child abuse. If found guilty, she could face up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Ruby has yet to enter a plea for the six felony child abuse charges.

Who is Ruby Franke’s husband?

Ruby is married to Kevin Franke, 44, a former professor at Brigham Young University in Utah. Ruby and Kevin met while attending college in Idaho and married in June 2002, after which Kevin helped Ruby run 8 Passengers.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Kevin’s attorney Randy Kester described the father as 'a good person' and said he’s been 'distraught' over his wife’s arrest last week. 'He’s a very gentle guy, and no one’s ever made any allegations that he’s ever physically abused those kids or anyone else,' Kester said, adding, 'He just wants to do what’s best for his kids and get them back, get them under his tutelage and his fathership and protect them.'

Is Ruby Franke divorced?

Ruby and Kevin have been living separately for the past eighteen months, according to People magazine. However, Randy S. Kester told Page Six that the pair are still legally a couple.

What happened to 8 Passengers?

8 Passengers was the name of the once-popular YouTube page that Ruby and Kevin launched in 2015, a time when parenting channels were booming online. At the channel’s peak, it had amassed more than two million subscribers.

However, some of the videos sparked criticism over Ruby's harsh parenting styles. In one video, she could be seen telling her sons they would 'lose the privilege to eat dinner' if they continued play-fighting. In another, she said that her six-year-old 'needed' to go hungry after forgetting to take her lunch to school. 'Hopefully nobody gives her food and nobody steps in and gives her a lunch, because then she's not going to learn,' she says in the video.

The turning point came when Ruby's teenage son made a passing comment that he had been sleeping on a beanbag in a 2020 video, after pranking his sibling. In the same video, Ruby alleged that they had given their son the option to sleep on a pull-out guest bed, an inflatable mattress or somewhere else in the house.

The tone in the video is light, with many people laughing, but it set off alarm bells for some viewers. In June 2020, concerned viewers contacted local child protective services with an online petition created to encourage a CPS Investigation of 8 Passengers.

The outrage around Ruby's parenting techniques on YouTube continued to mount in 2022, when she said that her six-year-old 'needed' to go hungry after forgetting to take her lunch to school. As the backlash grew, TikTokers and YouTubers even created their own videos about the family, which garnered millions of views and led to older clips from 8 Passengers resurfacing.

In response to the controversy, Ruby and Kevin told Insider some accounts had 'malicious' intentions and purposefully took the clips out of context. 'They were purely seeking to throw hate. That was their only objective. A reasonable person would not have seen that video and thought: "She is a child abuser'", Ruby told the site.

Following the controversy, 8 Passengers was deleted in early 2023.

Who is Jodi Nan Hildebrandt?

Jodi Nan Hildebrandt is a life coach and the founder of ConneXions Classroom, an online platform which offers counselling courses. After the 8 Passengers site was taken down, Ruby began sharing advice on ConneXions with Jodi. She continued to cause controversy with these videos, including one in which her and Jodi discuss directives that parents shouldn’t love their children unconditionally.

Jodi was married to a man called Brenten C. Pugh, who is the father of her two children. The couple, who married in 1999, reportedly separated in 2012.

Jodi Hildebrandt was arrested on Thursday 31 August on charges of felony child abuse. Jodi has yet to enter a plea for the six felony child abuse charges.

How many children does Ruby Franke have and where are they now?

Ruby Franke has six children, Shari, Chad, Abby, Julie, Russell, and Eve. After Ruby’s arrest, her children were placed into the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.

Shari Franke, 20, has made multiple statements about the situation on Instagram following her mother’s arrest. She started off by posting a photo of a police car and an officer and wrote ‘Finally.’

‘Me and my family are so glad justice is being served,' she wrote in another post. 'We’ve been trying to tell the police and CPS for years about this, and so glad they decided to finally step up. Kids are safe, but there’s a long road ahead.’ Shari also created a document asking followers to share ‘questionable’ or ‘concerning’ information about ConneXions or 8 Passengers.

Ruby’s sisters, Mecham, Julie Deru, and Bonnie Hoellein released a statement saying that, for the last three years, they have kept 'quiet' about their siblings 'for the sake of her children.' They added that they tried everything they could to ensure the children were safe.

Can I watch the Ruby Franke hearing?

Ruby and Jodi were supposed to appear in court in St George, Utah, on Friday 8 September, but the proceeding was delayed due to technical issues with the virtual hearing.

Local news station KSL TV reported that as many as 1,200 people tuned in to watch the hearing. After a series of strange noises and pleas to be quiet, the court shut down public access. Later, they discovered that the Zoom link had been shared on TikTok.

Jodi and Ruby's attorneys filed a motion requesting an expedited detention hearing for both women on 14 September since 'it is believed both cases should be heard at the same time.'

The pair’s hearing is set for Thursday 21 September.

