Cast your mind back to your childhood and it’s likely the dolls you played with were white, blonde, and impossibly proportioned: the old-school Barbie, synonymous with the blonde-hair-blue-eyed Eurocentric beauty ideal.
But Mattel, the company who produces Barbie, has made some strides in diversifying representation in their dolls. The latest addition to their Fashionista’s range is the inclusion of more dolls with disabilities, which follows the introduction of the first wheelchair-using Barbie back in 2019. The new offering will include a Barbie with a removable prosthetic leg, a Ken doll with vitiligo and, much to EastEnders’ star and Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-West's delight, a Barbie wearing hearing aids.
Starring in Mattel’s Rose, Barbie and Friends Campaign, Rose, who has been death from birth, said, ‘It’s so important for children to be able to see themselves represented in the toys they play with.
‘When I was little, I would draw hearing aids on to my Barbie dolls to make them look like me, so I am thrilled that Mattel is releasing more dolls that encourage kids to celebrate and embrace their differences.’
Last year Rose lifted the glitterball trophy, winning over scores of fans with her moving performance for her couples’ choice to Clean Bandit’s Symphony, with a silent section in the middle, which Anton Du Beke called ‘the greatest thing I have ever seen on this show’.
Speaking to dance partner Graziano Pernice following their routine, Rose said, ‘Thank you for your determination to make this dance the most positive, happy dance it can be because you know that being deaf, there's nothing wrong, it's such a joy to be deaf. I think it says a lot about you as a person.’
Barbie is now the most diverse range of dolls on the market, according to Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls.
‘Barbie wholeheartedly believes in the power of representation,’ she said, ‘and we are committed to continuing to introduce dolls featuring a range of skin tones, body types and disabilities to reflect the diversity kids see in the world around them.’
‘It’s important for kids to see themselves reflected in product and to encourage play with dolls that don’t resemble them to help them understand and celebrate the importance of inclusion.’
