Strictly’s Rose Ayling-Ellis Helps Launch First Barbie With A Hearing Aid

Gallery Strictly Come Dancing Winners

CREDIT: BBC and Getty Images

Natasha was our first EVER Strictly winner. The television presenter graced our screens in 2004 alongside her dancing partner Brendan Cole.

She won the show dancing the Quickstep (36 points), the Samba (31 points) and the Showdance (35 points).

Natasha has since returned to presenting and you can see her on ITV news.