The Prince Of Wales Has Responded To The Latest Buckingham Palace Race Row

A spokesperson for Prince William has condemned recent comments by the future King’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, made at a charity event this week.

Lady Susan was one of the late Queen’s ladies-in-waiting and was a guest of Queen Consort Camilla at a reception at Buckingham Palace to address ‘a global pandemic of violence against women’.

The recipient of the comments was Black British charity boss Ngozi Fulani, who had been invited along with her charity Sistah Space – a dedicated charity providing support for Black women and families affected by domestic abuse based in East London.

Writing on the charity’s official Twitter account following the event, Ngozi tweeted, ‘Mixed feelings about yesterday's visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.’

Another guest who was present confirmed to the BBC the person who had made the remarks was Lady Susan Hussey, having seen her name badge.

Buckingham Palace had announced recently that she and the other former ladies-in-waiting would help King Charles III to host events, and would be known as 'ladies of the household'. Lady Susan Hussey today stepped down from her role at the Palace.

Now the Prince of Wales' press office have released a statement in response, saying, ‘Racism has no place in our society, these comments were unacceptable and it’s right that the individual concerned has stepped down’.

Speaking to The Mirror about the unpleasant interaction, Ngozi said, ‘It was racism. Through and through. It was prolonged racism.

‘I just wanted to leave, I felt very unwelcome. I've never lived anywhere else, I've only lived in Britain. So for someone to come and tell me, someone who has been in the royal household, for her to kind of just insist that I'm not British.

‘Those were not her words but that's the implication. I don't know how to process that.’

In a lengthier statement, Buckingham Palace said, ‘We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details.

‘In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.