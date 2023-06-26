Nicola Bulley Inquest Hears The Mother-Of-Two’s Cause Of Death

Nicola Bulley, the 45-year-old mother of two who vanished walking her dog in January, died as a result of drowning and she hadn’t been drinking, an inquest heard today.

Her disappearance on 27 January, next to the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire, prompted a major search. It also sparked a slew of conspiracy theories after police, her family and friends, the media and the rest of the country pored over every detail about her last known movements.

Nicola’s partner, Paul Ansell, and her family attended the hearing this morning. Home Office pathologist Dr Alison Armour told the inquest at County Hall in Preston: ‘I gave the cause of death as drowning. The watery fluid identified within the stomach and also in the lungs themselves are classical features as we see in cases of drowning.’

She added: ‘Ms Bulley was alive when she entered the water - because it is an active process to swallow and inhale water into lungs. My opinion as to the cause of death is that it was drowning.’

The pathologist also said Nicola had not been drinking before her death. This comes after Lancashire Police faced backlash at the time for revealing Nicola suffered from 'significant issues with alcohol' in the past.

The coroner asked if there was any evidence of third-party involvement in Ms Bulley’s death, to which Dr Armour said, in her opinion, ‘there was not’. She also added there was no evidence Nicola had been harmed by a third-party. As the inquest confirms, she died by drowning with no evidence of foul play.

When did Nicola Bulley go missing?

Nicola vanished after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school, then taking her usual dog walk along a nearby river path and field. She sent an email to her boss and logged into a Teams call at 09.01am. Police enquiries suggest her phone was then left on a bench. The Teams call ended but her phone remained logged in. At 09.35 her phone and her dog Willow were found at the riverside bench, but that was the last known movement of hers. Her body was found on February 19 around a mile from where she disappeared.