The Key Revelations From The New Meghan And Harry Biography

It's the publication that supposedly the Duchess of Sussex has been dreading: Tom Bower's 'bombshell biography', Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors (Blink Publishing), which is bring serialised this week by The Times. Which means a steady drip of Sussex stories will be making headlines as the week unfolds.

Tom Bower is a British writer, known for his investigative journalism and unauthorised biographies of often controversial figures that fascinate the public, from Simon Cowell to Boris Johnson. In 2018 he wrote Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles and now he's turned his pen to the life and times of the Sussexes.

The blurb for the book, which is published on 21 July, promises to unpick 'the tangled web surrounding the Sussexes and their relationship with the royal family' and uncover 'an astonishing story of love, betrayal, secrets and revenge'. As yet, neither the Sussexes nor Buckingham Palace have issued an official response to any claims made in Bower's book.

Here's what has been revealed from the book so far...

Meghan was supposedly not impressed by Harry's friends' un-PC jokes

Describing a 2016 shooting weekend where Meghan met Harry's friends, Bower writes that Harry was not prepared for Meghan's reaction to his friends' jokes - which Bower says referenced sexism, feminism and transgender people. According to Bowers Meghan didn't hesitate to challenge other guests on these jokes, and that friends of Harry expressed concerns over her 'wokery'.

Prince Charles is said to have been 'irritated' that Meghan did not reconcile with her dad

Bower states that the Queen and Prince Charles joined the Sussexes on a conference call in which they urged the Duchess to fly to America for a reconciliation with her father Thomas Markle. According to Bower Meghan rejected the suggestion, which left the Queen and Charles 'perplexed'. He also writes that Meghan's reasoning 'irritated' Charles and goes on to speculate that the Queen 'must have found it hard to believe that Meghan could not resolve her differences' with her father.

It's claimed Meghan wanted more support from Kate and Will

According to Bower's book, Meghan felt The Cambridges did not give her the 'recognition and generosity' she felt that she deserved. Meghan also 'hated' the relentless comparisons between her and Kate, says Bower.

Meghan was allegedly unhappy about her Vanity Fair interview

In 2017, Meghan appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine with the headline. 'She's just wild about Harry!' Bower describes how Meghan called her agents following its publication, complaining that they should have ensured that her comments about Harry were removed, and the focus should instead have been on her philanthropy and activist work.

The book also details how tennis player Serena Williams allegedly described Meghan as an 'acquaintance' rather than a friend after Meghan supplied Vanity Fair writer Sam Kashner with a list of friends she could contact for the profile. On answering the call, Serena Williams supposedly called Meghan an acquaintance, and said: 'You’ve got to be who you are, Meghan. You can’t hide.'

Apparently, the Queen was relieved that Meghan was not at Prince Philip's funeral

The book claims that the Queen told a trusted staff member that she was received Meghan was not attending the funeral in April 2021, which happened a month after the Sussexes televised interview with Oprah. According to Bowers Her Majesty responded to aides who told her the Duchess of Sussex would be absent from the funeral by saying: 'Thank goodness'

The Sussexes were reportedly 'festering with fury' about their initial Jubilee plans being blocked