Sheffield United Footballer Maddy Cusack Has Died Aged 27

Maddy Cusack, the longest-serving player in the Sheffield United Women's Championship squad, has died aged 27. Sheffield United club shared a statement on their website which read: 'Sheffield United Football Club is devastated to report the sad news of the passing of Maddy Cusack. Maddy, a women's team player since 2019 and marketing executive for the Football Club, passed away on Wednesday.'

'A respected player, Maddy, 27, last season reached the milestone of 100 appearances for Sheffield United Women,' the statement continues. 'Additionally, she was a valued colleague in the offices at Bramall Lane, moving over from the Sheffield United Community Foundation to the Club in 2021 to help market all areas of the Blades.'

Stephen Bettis, United's chief executive officer, commented: 'This is heartbreaking news for everyone at Bramall Lane. Maddy had a unique position of being part of a number of teams at Sheffield United and was popular with everyone that she came into contact with. Her personality and professionalism made her a credit to her family - she will be sadly missed. Whilst taking in the news and moving forward, the Club will offer as much support as possible to Maddy's family, friends and colleagues.'

'Discussions over suitable tributes and celebrating Maddy's life will continue privately. The Club and Maddy's family would appreciate a period of privacy and will not comment further at this sad time."'

Now, Google search data shows growing search for 'Maddy Cusack cause of death' given her young age. As of yet, cause of Maddy's death is not known. Social media has been awash with tributes to Maddy. Her brother Richard quote tweeted Sheffield United's commemoration with his own: 'My beautiful sister. May you rest in peace Maddy.'

The FA said they are 'devastated' by the news, writing, 'On behalf of The FA, the Lionesses, the Women’s Super League and the Women’s Championship, our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Maddy’s family, friends, team-mates and everyone at Sheffield United.'

Arsenal's Leah Williamson wrote, 'Sending all my love and condolences to Maddy’s family at this awful time.'

Fans have also rushed to Instagram to pay their respects to their midfielder. 'Rest in paradise beautiful girl,' read one comment, as another heartbroken fan penned, 'I am genuinely flabbergasted that this is now an account that belongs to a deceased person, death has no age.'

Maddy had just started her sixth season at Sheffield United, sharing the milestone on Instagram in July. She wrote, '6 years & counting…Really happy to have signed another deal with Sheffield United. Excited for the season! #utb'.

She added in an interview, 'I think everyone knows how much I love this club. This club is my home.'