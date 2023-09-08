King Charles Pays Tribute To The Queen’s ‘Devoted Service’ On The First Anniversary Of Her Death.

On 8 September 2022, Buckingham Palace announcedthe devastating news that Queen Elizabeth II had died aged 96 after more than 70 years on the throne. It came just months after celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee. She spent her final moments at Balmoral Castle, her much-loved Aberdeenshire estate, where had family had gathered on learning of her failing health. It is there that the King is reportedly spending the day, deep in private reflection (as Queen Elizabeth II did each year on the anniversary of the death of her father King George VI).

In the message, written and recorded at Balmoral Castle, the King recalled the late Queen's 'devoted service' and 'all she meant to so many of us.' The statement was shared across social media and he says: 'In marking the first anniversary of Her Late Majesty's death and my accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us.' The statement continues, 'I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all.'

The message is accompanied by a powerful portrait of the late Queen to mark the occasion. In the image, she is standing side on to the camera, wearing her Garter robes and the Grand Duchess Vladimir's Tiara, made of 15 interlaced diamond circles. The image of Her late Majesty was captured at Buckingham Palace on 16 October 1968, when she was 42 years old as part of an official sitting granted to Cecil Beaton. The portrait was personally chosen by The King to mark the anniversary.

Beaton first photographed Her late Majesty in 1942. He photographed Her late Majesty and many other members of the Royal Family across the decades but the 1968 sitting was their last sitting together.

The Royal Family's social media account also posted another image of the late Queen with the caption 'In living an everlasting memory. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 21st April 1926 – 8th September 2022.'

The Prince and Princess of Wales also paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. They also took to social media, releasing a short statement alongside three images of the Queen and her grandchildren. The statement reads, 'Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C.' It has also been reported that The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to attend a special service today at St Davids Cathedral in memory of Queen Elizabeth.

A number of other British figures have also released statements in memory of Her Majesty. Prime Minister RishiSunak paid tribute, noting her 'sharp wit.' With the perspective of a year, the Prime Minister said the 'scale of Her Late Majesty's service only seems greater.' Remembering his meetings with her, he added, 'I was struck by her wisdom, by her incredible warmth and grace, but also her sharp wit.'

Sunak said that while the country should be proud of the late Queen's 'remarkable legacy of service.' he said a 'remarkable bond' between the country and the monarchy 'continues to grow today under the reign of His Majesty The King.'