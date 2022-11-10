The John Lewis Christmas Advert Is Here – And This Year It Has An Important Message

Nothing kicks off the festive season quite like the release of the John Lewis Christmas advert. Guaranteed to make you smile - or more often, shed a sentimental tear - the unveiling of the latest advert has become an annual newsworthy event. This year, John Lewis has used its considerable platform - the Christmas advert is watched by a whopping 25 million people - to highlight the 100,000 who will spend this Christmas in care, partnering with Action for Children and Who Cares? Scotland.

This year's advert, called 'The Beginner', follows a middle-aged man as he attempts to teach himself to skateboard. Suffering a series of bumps and scrapes along the way, as the preparations for Christmas unfold he keeps practicing. Then, in the final scene, there is a knock at the door. We see a social worker standing with Ellie, a young teenager who is waiting anxiously to enter her new Foster home, skateboard in hand. That's when we realise the motivation behind the man's determination to learn to skateboard. Cue: teary eyes from us.

Soundtracked by a rendition of Blink 182's 'All The Small Things' (covered by Mike Geier) at the heart of the advert is the message that small acts of kindness and connection. And in a challenging year, with a cost-of-living crisis to endure, it's a timely reminder of what matters most.

Imran Hussain, Director of Policy & Campaigns at Action for Children, says: 'At Action for Children we want every child to have a safe and happy childhood. Every year, we work with over 40,000 children and young people in, or with experience of, the care system, and we know the challenges and poor outcomes they may face.

'We are delighted to be working with the John Lewis Partnership on its iconic Christmas advert and applaud the company for its work and long-term commitment to shining a light on the issues facing some of the most vulnerable children in the country. We believe this partnership will enable us to support and empower more children and young people as they make the transition from care into the adult world.'

While the team behind the advert say: 'Children in the UK enter the care system via many different routes, and we understand that not all foster carers have the benefit of knowing who they will be caring for in advance,' Ellie’s story is part of John Lewis' long-term commitment to support projects and organisations within the care sector.

As part of the company's Building Happier Futures initiative, as well as helping care leavers to prepare for employment and providing apprenticeship opportunities, John Lewis will support children in care through the tough Christmas period with donations of food and gifts, in addition to transforming some of the residential facilities run by Action for Children with electronics, furnishings and decorations.