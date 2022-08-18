Scottish Authorities Have Defended Their Decision To Hire A Cisgender Man As Their First-Ever Period Dignity Officer

Scottish local authorities have come under fire this week after announcing a cisgender man as the first person appointed to the ground-breaking role of Period Dignity Officer. Jason Grant, a personal trainer who previously worked in tobacco sales, was dubbed the ‘best candidate for the job’ by authorities in the Tay region of Scotland.

Creating the role of a Period Dignity Officer was prompted by ground-breaking women’s health legislation that aims to shift the public discourse around menstruation and end period poverty in Scotland. The role is funded by the Scottish government but chosen by a local team of councils and colleges. According to the job advert, a suitable candidate needed a 'successful track record of engaging and empowering a large range of people from a diverse range of cultural and socio-economic backgrounds, in particular young people who menstruate'.

‘I think being a man will help me to break down barriers, reduce stigma and encourage more open discussions,’ Grant said in a press release announcing his appointment. ‘Although affecting women directly, periods are an issue for everyone. We’ll also raise awareness of the menopause, which, although a natural process for women, has wider repercussions in the world of work and family.

‘It’s time to normalise these topics and get real around the subject,’ he continued. ‘I believe I can make progress by proving this isn’t just a female topic, encouraging conversations across all genders and educating and engaging new audiences.’

Grant’s appointment has caused intense debate online. Many would prefer that someone who has experienced menstruation was in the position in order to truly understand the stigma.

‘This is just f * * * * * * ridiculous,’ former Wimbledon champion Martina Navratilova posted on Twitter. ‘Have we ever tried to explain to men how to shave or how to take care of their prostate or whatever?!? This is absurd.’

SNP’s Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, told Sky News, ‘At the end of the day, I think there should be a priority of having women in place in these posts.’

Some have applauded the decision to appoint a cisgender man, who may be better placed to eradicate stigmas among boys and men who perpetuate them or misunderstand menstruation. That being said, without any qualification or experience in the women’s health sector, many are confused how Grant could be the ‘best candidate’ compared to a person who menstruates.

Monica Lennon, the Scottish Labour MSP who spearheaded the four-year campaign to end period poverty in Scotland said it was important to be inclusive, while not ignoring women’s voices. ‘Inclusive period dignity is at the heart of the Period Products Act. Actively promoting universal free access to period products and investing in menstrual health and wellbeing will help eradicate stigma, misogyny and inequality.

‘There’s a role for men taking on leadership roles and contributing to positive and respectful conversations while ensuring that the voices of women, girls and people who menstruate are never crowded out,’ she concluded.

A spokesperson for the Period Dignity Working Group, which comprises Dundee and Angus College, Angus council, Dundee city council and Perth College UHI, told reporters that the role was largely focused on project management: ‘By changing the culture, encouraging debate and removing the stigma around periods, we look forward to supporting the delivery of this important work across the region.’