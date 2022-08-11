Hang On, Is Shakira Actually Going To Jail For £12million Tax Fraud?

Shakira, of Hips Don’t Lie fame, is currently in some legal hot water. The singer has been accused of not paying the Spanish government €14.5 million (£12.2m) in taxes between 2012 and 2014 and prosecutors are now seeking an eight-year prison sentence as well as €24 million (£20.2m) in fines if she’s found guilty.

Currently, Shakira’s net worth is reported at $300million and the singer has sold over 80 million records worldwide. But our favourite raspy-toned pop princess maintains she didn’t live in Spain during the height of her single-selling success and therefore doesn’t owe them any money.

As such, Shakira rejected a settlement deal from the prosecutor’s office at the end of July and has chosen to go to trial instead: ‘The singer is fully confident of her innocence,’ her representative said in a statement. ‘And therefore, does not accept a settlement.’

Is Shakira In Jail Right Now?

Currently no date has been set for Shakira’s trial. But mass confusion was caused on TikTok after users started overlaying audios of Shakira singing with footage behind bars: ‘Omg y’all Shakiras singing in her cell again periodt’ wrote one account. ‘Girl yess. Shakira is giving our jail a free concert,’ added another.

‘Gurl cell 3A got front row they’re so lucky,’ one commenter replied. ‘She’s singing She Wolf y’all she’ll break free,’ chimed a second. But despite the viral videos spreading (hilarious) misinformation, Shakira is - for the time being - a free woman.

Shakira’s spokespeople have maintained she always fulfilled her tax duties and that the accusations are ‘a total violation of her rights’, adding Shakira has ‘always co-operated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and taxpayer.’