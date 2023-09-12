How To Help The Victims Of The Morocco Earthquake Right Now

On 8 September, a devastating 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Morocco, the biggest earthquake to impact the country in 120 years. At least two aftershocks have worsened the disaster, with the latest being a 3.9 aftershock on 10 September.

The epicentre of the earthquake is The Atlas Mountains, a rural region 71km south-west of Marrakech. The current death toll stands above 2,800 but is rising by the day. Many people are still believed to be under the rubble, and some of the fatalities are said to be in hard-to-reach areas south of the capital.

Alongside the tragic death roll, public and private infrastructure has been destroyed by the earthquake and many affected regions have been left in need of urgent humanitarian assistance. In the remote villages near the Atlas Mountains, survivors who have lost their homes are in urgent need of shelter, food and clothing. Early reports from the United Nations state that more than 300,000 people have been affected, though this number may increase as we learn more about the humanitarian situation.

Rescue operations are underway in the country. People are already lining up outside hospitals to donate blood for those injured in the earthquake whilst, on the ground, teams from Spain, the UK and Qatar are assisting the Moroccan military. The Red Cross has appealed for more than $100m to provide desperately needed assistance in Morocco. This will help the organisation to 'deliver on the most pressing needs at this time, which include health, water, sanitation and hygiene, shelter relief items and basic needs,' Caroline Holt, global director of operations at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told reporters in Geneva.

When we watch disasters like this unfold on our television screens, it’s natural to feel helpless. But there are things you can do to support the people of Morocco. While travelling to the disaster zone isn't recommended right now, there are several organisations working on the ground to provide aid to those affected.

If you want to help, here is a list of the organisations and appeals you can donate to right now.

Donate to the ActionAid appeal

As the death toll in the country rises, ActionAid has launched an urgent emergency appeal to coordinate a response in some of the worst-affected areas. ActionAid has been present in Morocco for more than 20 years, working in collaboration with local partner organisations. In recent years, their work has focused on providing safe spaces for women – a service that could be vital in the coming days and weeks. Sara Almer, the Humanitarian Director at ActionAid International said: ‘The aftermath of an earthquake poses particular risks for women and girls, who are living outside and need safe spaces to shelter. Whether during the earthquakes in Nepal in 2015 or in Turkey and Syria earlier this year, disasters like this are inherently gendered. The urgent need will be to provide shelter, food, water, medical aid, and supplies for the affected communities as well as mental health support.’

Donate to the United Nationals Population Fund (UNPFA) appeal

The UNFPA - the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency - has launched an urgent appeal to support pregnant women and newborns in the aftermath of the earthquake. The money will go towards providing basic health care for women in the most vulnerable of situations.

Donate to the British Red Cross appeal

The British Red Cross has launched an emergency appeal to support the local Moroccan Red Crescent teams, who were on the ground immediately responding to the earthquake. They are supporting authorities with search and rescue, provision of water, food, shelter and hygiene kits, evacuation, first aid, transportation of injured people to hospital and psychosocial support. As the situation develops, the team will continue to assist on the ground in Morocco, alongside planning for longer-term support that will be needed in the weeks and months to come.

Donate to UNICEF

According to UNICEF, initial reports suggest that approximately 100,000 children have been impacted by the earthquake. While the organisation doesn’t know the exact number of children killed and injured, the latest estimates from 2022 indicate that children represent almost a third of the population in Morocco. UNICEF has already mobilised humanitarian workers to support the immediate response on the ground and is providing emergency support for families that were impacted by the earthquake.

Donate to Project Hope

Project HOPE, a global humanitarian organisation, is responding to the earthquake in partnership with SAMU, a Spanish medical emergency organisation, who are providing search and rescue operations near the earthquake’s epicentre. SAMU is now operating on the ground in Adassil, a village southwest of Marrakech, with a team of 19 people and six vehicles. 'The earthquake that struck Morocco late Friday night has already claimed over 2,000 lives, but search and rescue efforts are still very much in the initial stages. Every hour counts to reach survivors, so we are highly concerned about the more rural villages and communities outside of Marrakech that remain inaccessible to search and rescue operations,' said Arlan Fuller, Project HOPE’s Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response. 'We are working in close coordination with our partners to assess where we can best fill in any gaps and support the needs of those who have been impacted.'

Donate to Global Giving

Global Giving has launched a fund to support displaced families in the region who are in need of immediate food, water and shelter. They are using donations to provide shelter and temporary housing, food items and blankets, mental health support and support long-term recovery in the country.

Donate to CARE

CARE - Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere - has a base in Morocco near the epicentre of the earthquake. The organisation is providing meals, water, emergency shelter and medical support to earthquake victims. 'Many already struggled in Morocco prior to the earthquake. Now, hundreds of thousands have lost everything in a matter of seconds,' said Deepmala Mahla, CARE’s Vice President of Humanitarian Affairs.

Should I travel to Morocco?