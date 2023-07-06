Hannah Ingram-Moore Controversy: What Has Captain Tom Moore’s Daughter Done?

by Charley Ross |

Lockdown hero Captain Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore is under fire for building a spa with the Captain Tom Foundation name on the first plans for the building.

Hannah and her husband Colin used the charity's name on the first plans for the building, with later revised plans turned down.

The original plans submitted in 2021 stated that the building will be used 'for use by occupiers... and Captain Tom Foundation', but revised plans that included a spa pool, toilets and a kitchen for 'private use' were submitted in 2022. The trouble is, by this point the building had already been constructed, and the revised plans were rejected.

According to the local council, an enforcement notice requiring the 'demolition' of the 'now-unauthorised building- has been issued.'

Her dad Captain Tom, an army veteran, became famous throughout the Covid-19 pandemic for raising £33m for NHS Charities Together by walking 100 laps of his garden in Bedfordshire. He died in 2021 at 100 years old.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MARCH 20: A wall mural depicting Captain Sir Tom Moore appears on a wall on March 20, 2021 in Sunderland, England. A mural remembering Captain Sir Tom Moore and thanking the NHS for their hard work throughout the pandemic by Artist Frank Styles has been commissioned by an anonymous patron. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

The Captain Tom Foundation has also stopping taking donations while a separate investigation into its finances takes place.

It is being investigated due to 'concerns about the charity's management, including about the charity's independence from the family of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore and businesses connected to them'.

In 2022, concerns were reported that a private company named Club Nook Ltd – which is controlled by Sir Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin – 'may have generated significant profit' by trademarking the 'Captain Tom' brand.

How has The Captain Tom Foundation responded to the spa-related allegations?

The charity released a statement that reads: 'At no time were The Captain Tom Foundation's independent trustees aware of planning permissions made by Mr and Mrs Ingram-Moore purporting to be in the foundation's name.

'Had they been aware of any applications, the independent trustees would not have authorised them.'

What age is Hannah Ingram Moore?

She is 52, and works as an executive life coach, author, podcaster and motivational speaker.

What is Hannah Ingram-Moore's net worth?