Should You Join The Energy Bill Boycott? An Expert Answers Your Questions

by Laura Whateley |

Can’t pay, won’t pay, so don’t. It’s the approach of over 100,000 people, and counting, from all walks of life who are joining the energy bill boycott, horrified by how much money we’re going to need to find to heat and light our homes this autumn and winter.

The latest figures are jaw-dropping. The energy price cap, which used to be a way of keeping bills affordable, is expected to reach over £3,500 in October, and more than £4,200 by January, over double where it’s at now. It's no wonder then that 'energy bill increase' and 'UK energy crisis' are breakout search terms on Google - with the main question people are asking being 'What happens if I don't pay my electric bill?'

What is Don't Pay UK?

Don’t Pay UK has been set up in response, by a group of anonymous friends who ‘saw the danger that rising energy bills are having on us, our families and our wider communities.’

It is urging people to collectively cancel energy direct debits on October 1, believing in the power of strength in numbers. The idea’s based on the refusal of more than 17 million people in the 80s and 90s to pay the poll tax.

The group writes on its website: ‘Even if a fraction of those of us who are paying by direct debit stop our payments, it will be enough to put energy companies in serious trouble, and they know this. We want to bring them to the table and force them to end this crisis.’

What happens if I don't pay my electric bill?

So should you join and cancel your direct debit for the autumn? Charities including Citizens Advice are urging people to think carefully first, or face even harsher bills.

Don’t Pay UK says it will be extremely difficult for energy suppliers to cut off gas and electricity to homes on a mass scale if millions withhold payment. But there are things to consider.

Gillian Cooper, head of energy policy at Citizens Advice says that in rare cases energy companies can disconnect you, while Jane Tully, of the Money Advice Trust, the charity that runs National Debtline says ‘Your supplier may try to move you over to a more expensive prepayment meter, but there are steps they have to take before getting to this point.’

Your credit file may be affected. If energy bills aren’t paid this can be reported to credit reference agencies, which will damage your ability to borrow money, including get a mortgage, for several years.

However, Don’t Pay UK points out that energy suppliers can’t take any action if you make a payment within 28 days of it being due, and believe it could still devastate a company’s cash flow if thousands cancel their direct debits, and then pay a few weeks later.

Citizens Advice encourages people to first and foremost, seek help if you are worried about bills. ‘If you’re unable to keep up with payments, there are rules which mean your energy supplier has to help you,’ says Cooper. ‘If you talk to them they might be able to offer emergency credit or a more affordable payment plan. This campaign is yet another indicator of the pressures people are under. The government must act again and provide more financial support so people can cope with spiralling costs. We’d also urge energy companies to do everything they can to help customers and not chase them for debts they can’t pay.’