Does Wimbledon Have Its Own Casa Amor?

Ah, the sound of summer on Centre Court: the ‘thwack’ of racket on rubber, the distant cry of ‘new balls, please’, and the ‘sounds of intimacy’ coming from SW19’s swish new meditation room.

Yes, Wimbledon has apparently caught Love Island fever. The Guardian alleges that a new room intended to allow spectators to enjoy ‘a moment of private meditation, prayer or reflection’ just off court 12 has been co-opted ... as an unlikely hot spot for amorous couples.

‘Spectators have reported seeing sheepish looking couples emerging from the facility next to court 12’, reports the paper’s Emine Sinmaz. Wimbledon's off-courts shenanigans sound as juicy as an episode of Aftersun.

One SW19 spectator said he spotted a man and a woman leaving the room with ‘big grins’ on their faces on Monday. ‘She was in a long flowing summer dress and there was no doubt as to what they’d been up to,’ he said.

Another guest visited the facility is said to have reported hearing ‘sounds of intimacy’ coming from next door. Ooh err.

An All England Club spokesperson said: ‘Our Quiet Room is an important part of our efforts to ensure that Wimbledon is for everyone. This inclusive space is used for a variety of reasons including to support those with additional needs and to support any religious requirements or quiet reflection.’

An SW19 staff member told The Guardian: ‘I think it’s supposed to be for people wanting a five-minute break. I think it’s a good thing, I’ve seen elderly people going in there to take a break from the sun, people going in to pray, and mothers who want to breastfeed in private.

‘But who knows if people are using it for the – not the mile high club – but the Wimbledon high club.'

News that the tournament is hotting up as it approaches the semi-finals stage comes after Wimbledon residents, tired of frisky visitors getting it on al fresco, pinned up a notice in nearby woods asking visitors not to bonk.

A note from a concerned local has been pinned up on a tree in Wimbledon Park.