This Is How You Delete A Text Message AFTER You’ve Sent It

* * Me: * * "Hey! It's been forever"Him: "I know! What's going on?"Her Question: This is the fifth time I've initiated the texting. Does that mean he's not into me?Texting turned girls into sabermetrics freaks who only care about the numbers. How many times a guy texts first has become the only thing girls trust for whether a guy cares. I get it. Texting has no tone so we look for anything concrete to give us comfort. "He texts first so things are good even though our relationship has no label and he only fist bumps me in public." I call this "keeping score" and it's very common for the reason I just explained, it gives us the comfort of facts. The issue is, if you're keeping score then you're probably chasing someone who isn't as into you as you are into them. Think of texting with a prospective guy like a conversation at a bar. You would never keep score in that interaction. You'd never get done talking to a guy and then tell your friends that it went well because "he created the topics every time." Hell, look at the other side of the issue, I've never talked to my guy friends about how "I'm always texting this chick first so she knows I'm into her."The Advice:If you're wondering when you should text or what you should say the answer is always "do it now" and "say whatever you want." If you're the initiator but you guys still go on dates then all that stuff doesn't matter. The only number that should matter is the time he's taking you out on a Saturday night. And if that number doesn't exist then you don't really exist to him.