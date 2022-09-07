Is This The Reason For The Long Pauses In Liz Truss’ Speeches?

Yesterday Liz Truss, after winning the Conservative leadership race, travelled to Balmoral in Scotland to be officially invited by the Queen to lead the 56th government of the United Kingdom.

Now Liz is back on English soil, she’s given her first address in Parliament and faced her first Prime Minister Questions, with Kier Starmer, leader of the Opposition, saying, ‘There is nothing new about this Tory prime minister who nodded through every decision that got us into this mess.’

But regardless of her politics and what Truss’ new policies will mean for women, her speech-giving style has already drawn plenty of social media commentary and earned her the moniker Liz 'Pause for Applause' Truss.

While her frequent – and and rather lengthy – breaks in her deliverance might make for awkward viewing (and, presumably, listening, if you’re in her actual IRL audience), there’s got to be a reason for them, right?

‘Pausing is the most effective tool use by public speakers, it is mainly used to amplify dramatic effect,’ an expert from the School of Connection, a UK based public speaking school specialising in reducing anxiety around speech giving, told Grazia.

‘Liz Truss is making a very strong use of pausing to exert a feeling of power and conviction in her words. In politics this a very common use of rhetorical device for showing high status. When people feel nervous [ or ] uncertain, they tend to speak quicker and avoid silences as they feel too uncomfortable, so one’s ability to hold silences indicates confidence and a strong self-esteem.

‘The awkward moments that happens at times in Liz Truss’ speeches are due to the fact that she isn't making the appropriate use of infliction and timing. In other words, she isn’t energetically indicating to her audience when they should applaud.

‘The mastery in public speaking is attained when one is able to guide the audience by the hand indicating to them when they need to applaud, when they need to laugh, when they need to feel sad.’