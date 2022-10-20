Carrie Johnson Is Reportedly Setting Up A Sustainable Lifestyle Brand

As Carrie Johnson settles into life post Downing Street – reportedly moving into a four bedroom house near affluent Dulwich Village – it’s likely she’ll be looking for something to do to fill her time with now she’s no longer a Prime Minister’s wife.

Prior to her marriage, Carrie worked for the Conservative Party press office as a media official and campaigned for both Boris Johnson and former Conservative mayoral candidate Zac Goldsmith. But it seems after her stint adjacent to the bright lights of head office, she’s turning her attention to a Goop-esque lifestyle brand.

According to the Evening Standard, Carrie has been thinking about setting up a line of ‘sustainable and organic products for fashion conscious women and children’ – we’re thinking tote bags, coffee table books and a ‘this candle smells like 10 Downing Street’ candle (we imagine she’ll draw the line at yoni eggs – although, who knows?!)

It would be in keeping with Carrie’s interest in environmental and animal welfare campaigning. She’s long been a champion of sustainability, wearing a rented wedding dress in May 2021 and donning an entirely rented wardrobe of statement pieces for the 2021 G7 summit in Cornwall where she was seen on the world stage.

She said in 2019, ‘I’m far from perfect, but I try to remember to take a canvas bag to the supermarket, take my reusable bottle rather than buy plastic, and tonight I’m wearing a sustainable dress.’