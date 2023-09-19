  1. Home|
The Best Back To School Memes For Parents

Don't feel bad celebrating all the extra time you're going to have now the kids are back at school!

by Daisy Hall |
Posted

When the summer holidays started, you were likely delighted by the opportunity to spend some more time with your kids, planning some fun activities and booking in a vacation. But that was back in June, and when August rolled around, it felt as though those past two months couldn't have gone any slower if you'd tried. Luckily, now that September is in full swing, it means that your children are back to school and you are hopefully enjoying some peace and quiet.

Don't feel bad. We all know how much it easier it is to get things done when the kids are out of the house for most of the day. Everything seems to stay cleaner that little bit longer and you actually have a chance to catch up on all that life admin that you've been putting off.

But if you're yet to get back to that work - or need a break from it - check out these back to school memes from other parents who know exactly what you're going through.

©Hurrah For Gin
©.
