Who Is Alizée Thevenet, James Middleton’s Wife And Kate Middleton’s Sister In Law?

Princess Kate's brother James Middleton revealed yesterday that his wife, Alizée Thevenet, is pregnant with the couple's first child. This of course makes the new mini Middleton the niece or nephew of The Prince and Princess of Wales.

James shared the exciting news with his Instagram followers alongside a picture of Alizée cradling her baby bump next to their dog. The entrepreneur wrote,'We couldn't be more excited … well Mable might be,' adding, 'It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family.'

What is Alizée Thevenet’s age ?

Alizée is 33 years old.

What does Alizée Thevenet do?

Alizée is an accomplished financial analyst. She holds a Master's degree in Investment and Finance from Queen Mary University of London, and has been working in the London financial industry for years.

Alizée is also multilingual. According to her LinkedIn, Thevenet can speak Spanish and English, in addition to her native French. Given that she grew up between six different countries—Germany, Indonesia, Chile, France, Belgium, and England—it's hardly surprising.

How old is James Middleton?

James is 36 years old.

What does James Middleton do?

James Middleton is an entrepreneur. In 2020 he launched Ella and Co, a mail order dog food company. He is also an ambassador for the charity Pets as Therapy after citing his own dog Ella – who passed away in January 2023 – as a great help for his own mental health issues.

When is James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet’s baby due?

The mini Middleton is due to arrive later this year. The baby will be the seventh grandchild of James's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. They will also be a first cousin to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - and a niece or nephew of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

How did Alizée Thevenet and James Middelton meet?

According to reports, the pair first met in 2018. James revealed in a piece for The Telegraph that he had his late dog Ella to thank for him meeting his future wife at a South Kensington Club in 2018.

He wrote, 'Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realising she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself over to the water bowl across the terrace. However, she made a beeline for Alizée. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologise and bring Ella back.' Adding, 'But Alizée thought I was the waiter and ordered her drink while continuing to stroke Ella, who at this point was on her back lapping up the attention.'

He continued, 'Little did I know, but I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella. If I hadn't trusted Ella, I wouldn't have brought her to the South Kensington Club and she wouldn't have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée.'

The pair's first official appearance as a couple was in May 2019 at Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's wedding. They were dating for around 10 months before they got engaged.

When did James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet get married?

The pair tied the knot in a beautiful French wedding on 11th September 2021. James shared an image to Instagram announcing the happy news. The caption reads, 'Mr & Mrs Middleton. Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village of Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am.'

The couple had to postpone their nuptials twice following the outbreak of COVID-19, but they finally said 'I do' surrounded by family and friends - including the Princess of Wales herself.

Where do James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet live?