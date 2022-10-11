The Best Air Fryers For Your Kitchen This Amazon Prime Day

Cast your mind back to a pre-air fryer world. When greens were boiled, fish was steamed, and if you craved an indulgence of the crispy fried kind, a trip to your local chicken shop was the best option.

But the kitchen contraption has revolutionized cooking for the modern-day chef, and now we can all enjoy restaurant quality chips, meat and even fried cheese in the comfort of our own homes. And it’s not only the appeal of a fraction of the calories and fat that you’d get eating out – these babies are so easy to use that even the most culinarily challenged among us could whip up dinner party-worthy meals in no time.

If you’re tempted to invest and an Amazon Prime member, you’d be foolish to miss out on landing a mega deal in today and tomorrow’s Amazon Prime Day discounts, with the marketplace offering up to 50% off on selected items for Prime members, plus other perks like free returns. But it’s minefield out there, particularly for the uninitiated. What even is Cyclone cooking, anyway?

And because you can’t trawl through ALL the offers and options on Amazon today, we’ve done the hard work for you.