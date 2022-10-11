The Best Air Fryers For Your Kitchen This Amazon Prime Day

Cast your mind back to a pre-air fryer world. When greens were boiled, fish was steamed, and if you craved an indulgence of the crispy fried kind, a trip to your local chicken shop was the best option.
But the kitchen contraption has revolutionized cooking for the modern-day chef, and now we can all enjoy restaurant quality chips, meat and even fried cheese in the comfort of our own homes. And it’s not only the appeal of a fraction of the calories and fat that you’d get eating out – these babies are so easy to use that even the most culinarily challenged among us could whip up dinner party-worthy meals in no time.
If you’re tempted to invest and an Amazon Prime member, you’d be foolish to miss out on landing a mega deal in today and tomorrow’s Amazon Prime Day discounts, with the marketplace offering up to 50% off on selected items for Prime members, plus other perks like free returns. But it’s minefield out there, particularly for the uninitiated. What even is Cyclone cooking, anyway?
And because you can’t trawl through ALL the offers and options on Amazon today, we’ve done the hard work for you.
The Best Air Fryers To Buy This Amazon Prime Day
1. Tefal EasyFry 3in1 XXL Digital Air Fryer
At the top of the kitchen gadget game, Tefal's digital air fryer grills and steams too, and is currently over 10% off. The best-selling of the range, the coveted Actifry Genius, is currently on regular Amazon (not on sale for Prime members) for just under £200, but was 47% earlier today. When we say you have to be fast snapping up these deals, we mean fast!
2. Princess Digital Air Fryer
For major savings on a great deal, you could do worse that this 5.2 litre air fryer by Princess, with satisfied customers saying it's 'Impressively easy to clean' and 'crisps up baked potatoes to perfection'. It's large capacity means you can easily cook two meals at the same time - perfect for date night.
3. Bear Air Fryer in Navy Blue
At the lower end of the price spectrum, this stylish blue fryer is on currently on sale at £55, saving you £14. Reviews say it's lightweight and portable and simple to use.
4. Sage Smart Oven Air Fryer
For properly restaurant quality fried food, this smart oven by Sage might cost a bit more than the average takeaway, but it's currently 18% off for Prime members and utlisies some seriously clever tech. Best make room on your kitchen counter.