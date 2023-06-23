Abortions Have Risen By 17% Because Of The Cost Of Living Crisis

by Charley Ross |

According to new data released by the Department of Health, abortion rates have increased by 17%, due to the ‘huge increase in cost of living’ as well as the impact of interest rate hikes.

Reproductive healthcare charity BPAS are citing the devastating impact of the cost of living crisis as ‘leading to continued high need among women’ for abortion procedures.

The charity has also called for increased access to emergency contraception as a consequence, calling ‘clinically unnecessary consultations’ a barrier from obtaining and purchasing an ‘important back-up method as swiftly as possible’.

With running an entire life becoming more and more expensive, bringing another life into the world is feeling increasingly unmanageable for many.

The report looked at the number of abortions performed on residents in England and Wales between January and June 2022, which increased by 17,731 procedures. The total number came in at 123,219 compared to 105,488 in the same period in 2021.

‘Unplanned pregnancies are not always unwanted,’ Clare Murphy, BPAS Chief Executive, explains. ‘Many of the women we see tell us that the circumstances they are in mean that it is simply not the right time to start or expand a family. This is reflected in the figures published today.’

BPAS expanded further on the issue, explaining that this research shows a change in how we view childbearing and family.

‘We are potentially looking at very significant changes in childbearing and family size in the years to come, particularly as women choose to start their families later, limit their family size or simply decide they do not wish – or cannot afford – to have children,’ Clare Murphy, BPAS Chief Executive, says.

She called on the government to make provisions for women to make the decisions right for their own individual situations at such a difficult financial time.

‘While there is no right number of abortions, we know that there is much more the government can do to ensure that women are able to make the decisions that are right for themselves and for their families.

Clare warned that the need for BPAS’ services has only increased since this research was actioned, so while it takes note of the impact of the increased cost of living between January and June of last year, the continued suffering and stress caused by the sustained cost of living crisis means that the high need for contraception and abortion services are only going to get higher.

‘We cannot see this changing at as we go forward,’ she added, insisting also on the importance of emergency contraception being available ‘on the shelf of pharmacies and supermarkets’ and further research into new methods of contraception.