Thinking Of Investing In A Hot Tub? Here Are The Best Ones Under £350

Since lockdown, we've been using our gardens more than ever, whether it's buying new garden furniture for the family to enjoy, or hosting a socially-distant summer soirée with your friends. We've found a new appreciation for being in our own outdoor space. And as we head into winter, now is the perfect time to up your garden game even more, by investing in the ultimate garden accessory – the hot tub.

Despite what you may think, hot tubs can be very affordable, you just have to look in the right places. Take this Lay-Z-Spa Cancun which is on sale on Amazon right now. With 121 air jets, it's the perfect way to indulge in some luxury in the comfort of your own garden.

Invite your friends over to test it out, or simply enjoy relaxing by yourself. Either way, it's a purchase that won't go unused this autumn and winter, that's for sure. And, to get you started, we've selected some of the best hot tubs available to buy now, all under £350. You're welcome.

Amazon Prime Day 2022

Did you know that Amazon Prime Day is happening right now? Running from 12-13 July, there are some fantastic deals to be had, including some great savings on hot tubs. For more deals, check out our top picks.

Gallery SHOP: Hot Tubs Under £350 1 of 5 With a stylish grey rattan design, Freeze Shield™ technology and super-quick set-up, this Cancun hot tub is a best-seller. It has 120 AirJets and seats 2-4 people. 2 of 5 This CosySpa hot tub is available in two sizes, 2-4 or 4-6, so it's a great option for those with a big family or loads of mates. It can be used all year round and has a handy control panel for ease of use. Don't forget to select 'apply 10% voucher' before checking out to receive a discount. 3 of 5 If you have a smaller garden or just want a hot tub for you and your partner, the Lay-Z-Spa St. Lucia AirJet™ accommodates up to three adults and is compact in size. It has 110 soothing AirJets, a rapid heating system, a power-saving timer and Freeze Shield™ technology so it can be enjoyed all year round. 4 of 5 Inflating in less than five minutes, the CleverSpa Onyx seats up to four people and features 110 relaxing air jets. Suitable for all-year-round use thanks to its 365FreezeGuard technology, it comes well-reviewed and for an excellent price. 5 of 5 If you prefer a bright and colourful design, this CleverSpa Inyo comes in teal and seats up to four people. Simple to set up and with 110 air jets, it also has 365 FreezeGuard technology for year-round use.

