This Women’s Football Team Made This Simple But Powerful Change To Its Kit Because Of Period Concerns

A professional women's football team has changed its football shorts to dark blue because of its players' concerns about having to play in white shorts while on their periods, and let us be among the first to say we're all for it.

The clever club in question is West Bromwich Albion, who made the change following discussions between the club and its playing staff. It comes just months after the issue was raised by England's Beth Mead during Euro 2022 before she fired the Lionesses to victory.

'It's great that the club are supporting our change to navy shorts,' captain Hannah George said. 'Representing the club professionally and looking smart in the kit is really important to us. This change will help us to focus on our performance without added concerns or anxiety.'

Anything that makes the best athletes hit extraordinary heights without fear is all the better. The no-brainer comes as more and more sports in which players traditionally wear white clothing, such as tennis at Wimbledon and Test cricket, rethink sticking to a traditional dress code for women.

In June, British tennis player Heather Watson told BBC Sport that although she enjoyed having the chance to wear white at Wimbledon, she has to 'plan my period around it'.

And during the summer's European Championships, sprinter Dina Asher-Smith called for more research into the effects of periods on performance after she pulled up with cramp during a race.

The issue of what women wear to play sport has long been a contentious issue, even at elite levels — but increasingly concerns are being taken seriously, and it's about time. Up until 2011, female beach volleyball players were required to wear bikini bottoms that were no wider than 7cm at the hip. In fact, in 1999, Craig Carracher the former CEO of Volleyball Australia even said, ‘If we can show off these bodies at the same time as presenting our sport, then we are going to do that.' (Yuck).

At the Olympic Games in Tokyo last summer, Germany's gymnasts used their choice of clothing to stage a protest against sexualisation in sport. During a team qualifying round, the athletes chose to wear unitards rather than the more common leotards, which are cut high up to the thigh.