The Best Walking Treadmills For Getting Your Steps In While WFH

With working from home having been a major theme of the last couple of years and looking likely to be sticking around for a lot of us for at least some of the time, we can’t help but notice we don’t seem to be doing a lot of moving these days.

Taking away a daily commute, lunchtime walks with colleagues and – if you’re very ambitious – climbing up and down office stars and replacing it with the odd ten or so steps to the toilet or the fridge means our fitness trackers are being rather underused.

Because that covid era lunch-time walk was one of the first new habits to go when life started going back to normal, and for fear of ending up like the pod people on Wall-E, a lot of the at work-from-home force has invested in walking – or should that be working - treadmills.

There’s even a growing movement of influencers taking it upon themselves to spread the good word about walking while working, getting those steps in whilst simultaneously combatting the lack of productivity that can come from sitting on your arse all day.

Lighter and more compact than regular treadmills, walking treadmills work brilliantly with standing desks to crack out at intervals during the day and keep your mind and body chugging along nicely.

Best Walking Treadmills For WFH 2 of 5 Slide 2 of 6 City Sports Folding treadmill The last thing you want to do is injure yourself during the working day (there’s no workplace compensation from your own home, after all) so choosing a treadmill with optimum impact absorbency is key. Buy now

Mobvoi Home Treadmill This midrange treadmill comes with a built-in Bluetooth speaking so you won’t ever need to run upstairs to grab your headphones. Buy now

Walking Pad R2 Treadmill

At the higher end of the price scale, this sleek treadmill takes up just 0.12m2 when folded - ideal for more compact spaces. Buy now

Walking Pad C2 Treadmill If you’re one for living on the edge and prioritise space saving over stability, opt for a walking pad, which uses the same technology but comes without the cumbersome handrail. Buy now

Folding Treadmill 2-in-1 For those who want their desk accessories to make a statement (think: new pencil case vibes) this treadmill comes in punchy blue or red whilst still folding up to a stow-away-able size. Buy now

Previous Next