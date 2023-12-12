Here’s The Best Christmas Sandwiches On Offer This Year

It's Christmas: a time to be thankful, generous and stuff your face with as much festive food as possible. We're talking mince pies, gingerbread houses and mulled wine. And at the top of the list? Well, it's Christmas sandwiches of course! Now is the time to revamp your meal deal with all of the festive offerings available on the high street and check out the best Christmas sandwiches on offer.
With so much choice out there, it can be difficult to know where to start when it comes to Christmas sandwiches. Everywhere from Sainsbury's to Pret is claiming that they've got the most delicious option. That's why we've tried and tested a selection of Christmas sandwiches from all of the major stores and ranked and rated them so that you know where to shop. You're welcome!
The Best Christmas Sandwiches For 2023
Co-op's Christmas Sandwich
Introducing: Irresistible Handmade Christmas Market Sandwich from Co-op
This Co-op Sandwich is our Christmas King. From the top-tier Irresistible range, it comes with currywurst-style sausages, chunks of sharp cheddar, tangy sauerkraut, hot mustard mayo and pickled gherkins, all on dark rye bread. Take a bite and your tastebuds will be transported to a German Christmas market, adorned with wooden huts, fairy lights and festive feelings.
Cost: £3.85
Rating: 5/5
M&S' Christmas Sandwich
Introducing: Jingle Bell Brie from M&S
The belle of the ball, this bun is the most beautiful of them all! Crispy smoked bacon, creamy brie, crunchy lettuce, caramelised onion mayo and a festive tomato and cranberry chutney sent us into a blissful carby Christmas coma.
Cost: £4.50
Rating: 5/5
Tesco's Christmas Sandwich
Introducing: Plant Chef Spiced Butternut Squash and Chestnut Wrap from Tesco
The victorious vegan feast. Chunky wedges of butternut squash, roasted chestnuts and festive spiced braised cabbage, are teamed with rosemary mayonnaise, inside a flavourful turmeric wrap. We inhaled it.
Cost: £2.85
Rating: 5/5
Sainsbury's Christmas Sandwich
Introducing: Taste the Difference Hot Smoked Salmon and Lemon Sandwich from Sainsbury's
While the copious amounts of ridiculously rich crème fraiche send this smoked salmon sarnie into the Christmas sphere, it predominantly tastes like a year-round kind of sandwich. That being said, despite the lack of festive feels, it was delicious. Not too fishy, aromatic dill shines through, while capers add a beautifully briny saltiness, and a zingy lemon tang finishes the mouthful.
Cost: £4.25
Rating: 4/5
M&S' Christmas Sandwich
**Introducing: Ho-Ho-Pes-Ho from M&S
**
This vegan offering feels far more virtuous than the other meaty sarnies on the market. Reminiscent of a leftover veggie soup, it’s made for those days when you’re feeling pigged out and ready for a health kick. Assembled on malted brown bread, it’s a good melding of fresh crunch and heft, bulked out with sweet butternut squash, spinach, and pickled red cabbage, slathered generously in creamy rocket pesto and tahini mayo.
Cost: £3.65
Rating: 4/5
Morrisons' Christmas Sandwich
Introducing: The Best Ultimate Festive Feast from Morrisons
After a night of downing shots and grinding on Larry the kitchen porter at your XMAS work do, you’ll most likely be in need of a beige food bonanza. Look no further than this scrumptious turkey feast, paired with sausages, smoked bacon and stuffing galore. It’s by far the stodgiest sandwich in the roundup, ideal for soaking up any lingering alcohol. We were, however, disappointed by the severe lack of greens.
Cost: £3.50
Rating: 3/5
Pret's Christmas Sandwich
Introducing: Brie, Pistachio and Cranberry Baguette from Pret
The sweetness from the orange and cranberry chutney features a punch of port that pairs perfectly with the soft and mild brie. We enjoyed the woody crunch from the pistachio nuts, but found the baguette to cheese ratio to be off, agreeing it would be best served in a softer loaf of bread.
Cost: £5.40
Rating: 3/5
ASDA's Christmas Sandwich
Introducing: Festive Feast Triple Wrap from ASDA
While the spinach was a little limp, this terrific trio of tortilla wraps was some proper Christmas chow. Full of festive flavours, it features a meaty feast of turkey, bacon, sausage and stuffing, slathered in a moist gravy mayonnaise that had us salivating for more.
Cost: £4.60
Rating: 3/5