The Best Pre-Made Cocktails And Canned Drinks To Put In Your Picnic Basket

The sun is shining (for now) and picnics are a-go again but this year, we're taking them to the next level. From Instagrammable picnic outfits to lush blankets and personalised tablescapes (yes, really), picnics are going nuclear this year. Of course, the most important thing to pack in your picnic basket is the drinks, and that's where pre-made cocktails and canned drinks come in. What are the best ones to buy this summer?

Well, we’ve done the hard work for you and found the best of the best canned drinks and pre-made cocktails that will improve any picnic. From gin-in-a-tin to craft cocktails to nitrogen-infused lattes, we’ve left no picnic basket behind…

Best for... health-conscious drinkers

1. Nohrlund Organic Cocktails Description This Danish cocktail brand is shaking up the ready-to-drink category in the UK with premium, ... read more

Best for... Posting on the 'Gram

2. East London Liquor Co. Canned Cocktails and Vodka Seltzers Description Using natural fruit extracts and juices and with no preservatives, artificial sweeteners or ... read more

Best for... Matching your picnic-wear

3. VACAY Canned Cocktails Description VACAY canned craft pre-made cocktails – available in Moscow Mule, Tom Collins, Paloma and Vodka ... read more

Best for... Continuing your lockdown health-kick

4. Remedy Rainbow Pack Description Pick up a new wellness routine during Lockdown 3 and want to keep it going during re-entry? ... read more

Best for... Kickstarting your day

5. Minor Figures Nitro Cold Brew Matcha Latte Description Made by pairing stone-ground matcha tea leaves with Classics Minor Figures Oat M * lk, the Minor ... read more

Best for... Taking on-the-go

6. BABE Rosu00e9 and White Mixed Pack Description If youu2019re sceptical about the idea of wine in a can, donu2019t worry, so were we – until we ... read more

Best for... Being the coolest one at the picnic

7. Lonewolf Gin And Tonic Description Thereu2019s loads of gins-in-a-tin out there, but this one is our favourite. LoneWolf gin rose ... read more

Best for... Feeling refreshed in the sun

8. Dalston's Real Squeezed Cherry Sparkling Water Description For when the suns getting a bit too hot and you need something refreshing, stat, we recommend ... read more

Looking for more inspo? Here's the rest of our favourites...