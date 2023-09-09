To Celebrate World EV Day Join Us For A Rather Stylish Road Trip With Shell Recharge

To celebrate World EV Day on September 9th we’ve teamed up with Shell Recharge - here’s everything we found out about EV.

Electrical vehicles have become a very popular choice when it comes to buying a new car. But what are the standouts of owning an EV?

Well for starters EV’s can be cheaper to refuel than their petrol and diesel counterparts. So, no more panic watching the pennies whizz round at the pump.In many cases you’ll also enjoy lower servicing and maintenance costs too, and you’ll pay low or no vehicle tax.

Best of all, with an EV it’s not just about trying to save money, you’ll also lower your carbon footprint. Air quality and climate change have become a real concern in recent years and the EV industry is helping to make a significant difference. EV cars are good for the pocket and the planet it seems.

With World EV Day fast approaching what better way to celebrate than to hit the road and take a spin.

But what about on the road - how does an EV actually feel to drive. The word is smooth. With an EV you won’t feel you have to rev the engine; the responsive acceleration is silky smooth (and fast). They tend to have a lower centre of gravity - improving comfort, handling, and safety. And they are oh so quiet. You’ll feel calm at the wheel driving an EV - no loud engine noise. This is what makes an EV such a relaxing drive. And as the majority of EV’s are automatic you can sit back and enjoy the ride, there’s nothing to grind your gears. You may also have noticed plenty of free and priority parking around for EV’s too.

Getting plugged in to EV has never been easier thank to Shell Recharge. Powered by 100% renewable energy* Shell Recharge were voted the best universal charging network for 2022/23 by consumers. And they plan to grow their public EV charging network to 100,000 by 2030. This means that 90% of all UK drivers will be within a 10-minute drive of a Shell rapid charger.

With the Shell Recharge app payment is simple, making anytime a great time to start your EV adventure. And charging and paying aren’t the only things Shell have made super convenient – at their stations you can grab a Costa Coffee or depending on where you visit a tasty snack now from the Deli by Shell range or meal later. All whilst your vehicle powers up.

