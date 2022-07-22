Here Are The Books The Grazia Team Have Bought For Their Summer Holidays

One of the best parts of a holiday? The chance to relax and read uninterrupted. Be it on the beach or in your back garden, a brilliant book to get stuck into is as much of a summer essential as your SPF and sunglasses.
In need of a recommendation? These are the books the Grazia team will be reading on their holidays. Time to switch that OOO on and lose yourself in a smart summer read.
Grazia’s Holiday Book Buys
'Ok don’t hate me, but if you’re honestly asking what I’m packing, it’s this book which I’ve been lucky enough to be sent as a preview, but is out August 30 if you want to get preordering for a later summer holiday. After the huge success of Hamnet, O’Farrell turns her eye to 1560s Florence and Lucrezia, thrown into marriage with the Duke, Alfonso d’Este and the troubled Renaissance court. If you’re looking for a book to buy now, go for O’Farrell’s I Am, I Am, I Am one of my favourite books and beyond life-affirming.' Rhiannon Evans, Acting Digital Director
'I subscribe to a something old, something new, something non- fiction, something unapologetically trashy rotation system with my reading. This summer, my new is Lapvona another twisted tale by the shockingly talented Ottessa Moshfegh, author of My Year of Rest and Relaxation. My old is My Ántonia by Willa Cather. Published in 1918, my friend – the brilliant Sara Wheeler (whose travel books I also highly recommend) – has written an introduction. My non-fiction is Chums: How a Tiny Caste of Oxford Tories Took Over the UK by Simon Kuper (I wish it was fiction!). And my unapologetically trashy? Well, trash is a matter of subjectivity so, in the spirit of being polite… I’ll leave that one a mystery.' Laura Jordan, Fashion & Lifestyle Features Director
'I am speeding through this page-turner by ex Kerrang journalist, Ian Winwood. The book charts his career interviewing musicians and bands (with some amazing anecdotes), alongside the death of his beloved father. He delves into his own substance abuse and mental health issues and reveals the darker side of the music industry.' Anna Dewhurst, Senior Picture Editor
'I can't wait to step back into the 18th century Amsterdam from Jessie Burton's atmospheric mystery novel The Miniaturist (which was turned into a brilliant BBC drama with Anya Taylor-Joy). The sequel picks back up 18 years after the first novel ended and focuses on Nella's teenage niece Thea as she tries to find a husband who can save her family's failing fortunes.' Hanna Woodside, Acting Assistant Editor
'Laura Barnett's bestseller The Versions of Us told of life playing out for a young couple in three very different ways, Sliding Doors-style. In her latest novel, her heroine thinks her life is all settled - until her husband drops a bombshell and she has to rethink everything. Looking forward to getting back into Laura’s lyrical, emotional writing.' Emma Rowley, Deputy Editor
'I adore Taylor Jenkins Reid’s signature brand of Los-Angeles-in-the-70s-and-80s themed books (I was born in the wrong place and decade), and so Maybe In Another Life, with it’s palm tree and blue sky bedecked front cover, was an easy grab at the airport. Set in the present day, the story follows two narrative arcs, split at the point of a single decision made by our protagonist Hannah. It’s an intriguing conception and one that had me racing through chapters, rooting for both versions of Hannah as she navigated her parallel realties.' Marianna Manson, Contributing Writer
'I started this one on a sweaty tube commute and can't wait to finish it poolside in Rhodes next month. If, like me, you're not a fan of fiction and use your holiday reads as a chance to upskill - this one's for you. Packed full of practical tips for coping with every day challenges such as overthinking, self-criticism and low mood, you'll come away knowing exactly how you're going to deal with that infuriating colleague/middle-of-the-night anxiety/overbearing family member when you get home.' Phoebe Parke, Head of Social Media
'Perfect poignant poolside reading, a novel to make you not just rethink womanhood in all it's wondrous glory but also motherhood, as a childless late twenty-something, a subject I hadn't given much thought. Set in Japan the story follows the journey of three women navigating the intricacies of life.' Julia Harvey, Shopping Editor
'The debut book from Vogue’s dating columnist is heartbreaking, touching, funny - and one to be shared around all your friends who despair about modern dating, whether they’re recovering from heartbreak or not.' Bonnie McLaren, Senior Entertainment Writer
'I cannot wait to read the sequel to her wonderful novel The Idiot, all about what it’s like to be a clueless literature student trying to establish why life isn’t like the novels we keep falling for. Ironically, Batuman is a master of writing worlds from words you simply want to fall through the pages into.' Sam Fishwick, Acting Senior Editor