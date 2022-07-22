Here Are The Books The Grazia Team Have Bought For Their Summer Holidays

'I subscribe to a something old, something new, something non- fiction, something unapologetically trashy rotation system with my reading. This summer, my new is Lapvona another twisted tale by the shockingly talented Ottessa Moshfegh, author of My Year of Rest and Relaxation. My old is My Ántonia by Willa Cather. Published in 1918, my friend – the brilliant Sara Wheeler (whose travel books I also highly recommend) – has written an introduction. My non-fiction is Chums: How a Tiny Caste of Oxford Tories Took Over the UK by Simon Kuper (I wish it was fiction!). And my unapologetically trashy? Well, trash is a matter of subjectivity so, in the spirit of being polite… I’ll leave that one a mystery.' Laura Jordan, Fashion & Lifestyle Features Director