Dream Of Being A Writer? Here Are The Top Writing Courses Inspired By Literary Legends

by Sam Dring |

They say we all have a novel inside us. So, we caught up with Curtis Brown Creative the successful writing school to get the insider info and inspiration behind some of the world’s best-selling authors. Hey if they can do it, so can we.

Curtis Brown Creative is one of the UK’s leading writing academies, and the only one to be owned and run by a major literary agency (The Curtis Brown Group). You could say they know the industry from cover to cover. And what’s more, they have over 170 published authors on their books - no pun intended.

They can name drop writers such as Jessie Burton (The Miniaturist), Jane Harper (The Dry), Nicholas Searle (The Good Liar), Kirsty Capes (Careless) and Bonnie Garmus (Lessons in Chemistry).

Founded in 1899 by Albert Curtis Brown the literary agency affiliated with Curtis Brown Creative also has a rather distinguished history as a world-renowned literary agency. They’ve represented many famous writers, including Margaret Atwood, Daphne du Maurier, John le Carré and A. A. Milne.

So, we were excited to hear they have created and launched a new strand of online courses which showcase the writing secrets of some of the bestselling and award-winning authors most admired by aspiring writers.

Fancy stepping inside the stories of Marian Keyes, David Nicholls, and Tessa Hadley? Now you can. Over five weeks you’ll get the chance to develop your writing project using the tried-and-true methods of a literary legend.

Imagine getting a glimpse into the unique creative world and experience of a major novelist. It’s no wonder budding writers will find the series of exclusive, original, and highly individual teaching videos empowering. But that’s not all. Students get to take up writing tasks designed to help them progress their own novels. They can also access comprehensive resources & notes, receive professional feedback, and be part of a thriving writing community through the student forum. The courses won’t break the bank, either, at just £185.

So, who will be your tutor?

David Nicholls

Before making the switch to writing David trained as an actor. His bestselling debut novel Starter for Ten was selected for the Richard and Judy Book Club in 2004. His third novel One Day was published in 2009 to extraordinary critical acclaim and stayed in the Sunday Times top ten bestseller list for ten weeks on publication. His fourth novel Us was longlisted for the Man Booker prize in 2014. As well as writing novels, David is a celebrated screenwriter for film and TV, he won a BAFTA for his 2018 TV adaptation of the Patrick Melrose novels and has also written screenplays for three of his novels (Starter for Ten, One Day and Us).

Hear the award-winning author on what he needs to know before he begins to write; his love of dialogue and the importance of writing about what matters to you. First course begins 13 October.

Tessa Hadley

Tessa has published eight novels – including The Past, Late in the Day, and Free Love – and three collections of short stories. She publishes short stories regularly in the New Yorker, and reviews for the Guardian and the London Review of Books; she was awarded a Windham Campbell prize for Fiction and the Hawthornden Prize in 2016, and the Edge Hill Prize in 2018. She lives in Cardiff.

The much-loved literary author on the importance of experimentation, how to use the ‘dreamy space’ and the imperative to explore every scene you write from all angles. First course begins 27 October.

Marian Keyes

One of the most successful Irish novelists of all time, Marian Keyes’s debut novel Watermelon was published in Ireland in 1995, where it was an immediate runaway success. Marian went on to write further books on the Walsh family, such as the iconic Rachel's Holiday as well as a host of other novels including Anybody Out There and Grown Ups. Marian's multi-million copy, internationally bestselling works have been translated into 33 languages.

Hear the critically acclaimed author on how her characters always come first, the need to burrow for the truth in your writing – and how to write about the dark things in life with the lightest of touches. First course begins on 3 November.

If a sneak peek into the minds and writing process of your favourite author appeals, then an Inside Story course could be a new chapter in your own literary life.