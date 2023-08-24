  1. Home|
This Smart Connected Oven Will Make Everyday Cooking Easier Than Ever

You can even operate it from your phone.

Haier Smart Oven
by Emily Farquhar |
Posted
Ever dreamt of having a personal cooking assistant? Yes, you read that right. An actual cooking assistant where you can not only programme all your must-have recipes but cook them to perfection.

That’s where Haier comes in. The brand has created a smart oven, known as the I-Touch Series 6, that quite literally does it all.

A côte de boeuf medium-rare with a side of crispy garlic potatoes? Easy. You can set this up using Haier’s very own hOn app through its Cook With Me feature. Want to try another step-by-step guided recipe? Maybe you are in the mood to create something from your own imagination? Everything is possible with this oven.

1. Oven I-Touch Series 6

Oven I-Touch Series 6

haier.co.uk

Oven I-Touch Series 6

Is dessert on the cards? No need to break a sweat. The smart oven has a Climatech feature, meaning perfect heat distribution is guaranteed inside and out. No more floppy cakes – what a relief.

But the smart technology doesn’t stop there. What better appliance to create the icing and finish off your masterpiece than Haier’s Induction hob I-Move Series 6?

Also connected to the hOn app, the hob is raved about for its two multi-zone surfaces and Varycook function.
'Featuring 2 Multizone surfaces, the I-Move Series 6 ensures your dishes are cooked perfectly evenly every time by detecting the size of your pan, whether it's a small pot or large casserole dish, and adapting the cooking area accordingly for optimum heat distribution,' says Chris Grundy, Cooking Product Manager for the UK and Ireland at Haier Europe.

2. Induction hob I-Move Series 6

Induction hob I-Move Series 6

haier.co.uk

Induction hob I-Move Series 6

'Cook at the right temperature just by moving the pot with Varycook: No need to get into complicated setups, just move the pot. When you want to get a higher or lower temperature, you just have to move your pot up or down and the power level changes automatically. This technique, coming from the professional world, is ideal to prepare sauces or desserts.'

And, that’s how you will make - without fail - the perfect Victoria Sponge for your guests.

Named the number one leader in home appliances for the 14th consecutive year, Haier is making an everyday chore more enjoyable – and easier – than ever. From washing machines with major energy savings to top tier wine coolers, see what else the brand has to offer...

SHOP: Haier's Best-Selling Household Appliances

3. American style fridge freezer

American style fridge freezer
Price: £999 (was £1299)

haier.co.uk

Description

Never have to defrost your freezer again with Total No Frost Technology.

American style fridge freezer

4. Wine cooler Wine Bank 50 Series 7

Wine cooler Wine Bank 50 Series 7

haier.co.uk

Description

Store your wines in the same conditions as a professional wine cellar.

Wine cooler Wine Bank 50 Series 7

5. Dishwasher Washlens Series 6

Dishwasher Washlens Series 6

haier.co.uk

Description

Artificial intelligence at it's best thanks to innovative sensors and dedicated automatic programs

Dishwasher Washlens Series 6

6. Washing machine I-Pro Series 7

Washing machine I-Pro Series 7

haier.co.uk

Description

Class A washing machine that delivers a professional laundry service in the comfort of your own

Washing machine I-Pro Series 7

7. Tumble dryer Haier I-Pro Series 7 Plus

Tumble dryer Haier I-Pro Series 7 Plus

haier.co.uk

Description

This is an A+++ dryer that offers maximum efficiency without compromising on results.

Tumble dryer Haier I-Pro Series 7 Plus

8. Multi door fridge freezer Cube 90 Series 7

Multi door fridge freezer Cube 90 Series 7

haier.co.uk

Description

Keep your food fresher for longer with Haier's Fresher Techs technology.

Multi door fridge freezer Cube 90 Series 7

9. Chest freezer

Chest freezer

haier.co.uk

Description

This large capacity freezer can handle big shops. All Haier freezers come with an antibacterial

Chest freezer

10. Washer dryer I-Pro Series 7

Washer dryer I-Pro Series 7

haier.co.uk

Description

With a Direct Motion Motor, this machine has a low noise and vibration level, increasing

Washer dryer I-Pro Series 7
