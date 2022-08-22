The Aldi Specialbuy Hanging Egg Chair May Be Sold Out But Here Is Where To Grab A Stylish Alternative

If you haven't already heard, Aldi's Specialbuy rattan hanging egg chair, sold out in a matter of hours this year and every other year and you'll have to wait until 2023 to grab the deal next year.

The affordable garden chair is always in high demand, so if you want to get your hands on it this time around, you'd better be swift. With our favourite #taptotidy queen Stacey Solomon and cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch having similar egg-style chairs in their homes, interest in these hammock-chair hybrids is at an all-time high.

If you were one of the unfortunate shoppers stuck in a virtual queue of 40,000 people for hours on end and didn't manage to get through, then you'll be glad to know that there is a huge selection of similar egg-style chairs that you can get your hands on for a range of prices.

We've put together a selection of stylish alternatives to lay back and hang around in. The great thing about these chairs is that they work for outdoor or inside spaces. OK, traditionally, they might belong in the garden or on your patio, but these egg-style chairs could be the feature piece of furniture you've been looking for. A modern armchair, if you will.

Shop our gallery below to find the hanging chair best suited to your home...