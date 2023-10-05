The Best New Brands To Know From WHITE Milano

Towards the tail end of last month, the world’s fashion press migrated to Milan Fashion Week to witness the likes of Prada, Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana unveil their new season collections of the Italian catwalks. But among those hoping to really know what’s next in fashion, the destination was WHITE Milano.

Now in its 20th year, the annual trade show showcases over 360 brands and welcomes up to 20,000 industry insiders from 22nd – 25th September, making it the best place for buyers across the globe to spot the next big thing.

Among the names we Brits maybe be familiar with are Scandi-cool label Stella Nova and GH Bass – best known as purveyors of the original Penny Loafer. Others perhaps new to your ears are Armenian export DAJELI or Spanish footwear specialist Chie Mihara.

From homegrown talent to international names, Grazia was given an inside track to this year’s showcase to bring you the very best brands to have on your radar – before everyone else does...

Alberto Ciaschini

Hailing from the Marche region of Italy – famed for its footwear production – Alberto Ciaschini’s signature lipstick heel stilettos are loved by Katy Perry and Lana Del Rey. We predict sell-out status for his new ‘Smoking Hot’ cigarette pumps.

Toton

A Parsons graduate and son of a seamstress, Indonesian designer Toton Januar is best known for combining traditional heritage techniques with modern silhouettes.

Studio Pansters

The brainchild of and weaving artist Lieke Pansters, the Dutch designer worked for several brands in London and Milan before devoting herself to her sustainable weaving craft. Now, her collection of tubular cobweb knits is made by hand on a Japanese loom using Italian wool, each piece unique and 'an anthem to imperfection'.

Risa Nakamura

Artisanal slow fashion label, Japanese-born Risa Nakamura makes all her clothes in her atelier in Italy’s Bergamo which she now calls home. Languid cuts and hand-dyed washed silks and linen are her bread and butter.

Risa Nakamura

Samanta Virginio

A Central Saint Martins graduate, Samanta Virginio founded her eponymous label earlier this year. Inspired by her dual Italian-American heritage, her signature cascading party dresses are proving a hit on both sides of the Pond.