Bold, Bright And Full Of Energy: It’s Gucci’s New Eyewear Collection For SS23

Picture this: a brutalist villa, featuring clean lines, airy scenes and bright sunshine. That’s the perfect location to spend your well-earned summer break in, and, fittingly so, also the ideal backdrop to present the new Gucci eyewear collection for spring/summer2023.

The new season shades feature artistically inspired frames, crafted in unusual shapes featuring intricate details, smoothly blending eclectic retro elements with hints of modern design influences.

Paintbox-bright hues of red and teal contrast the stark background of the Mediterranean villa, while the black and white styles flash with the iconic Interlocking G macro logo, which embellishes the glasses.

Taking inspiration from the archives and different eras of fashion, the collection boasts references to the ‘50s, ’60s and ‘90s. Key styles include cat-eye frames, oversized sunglasses as well as narrow, rectangular frames, making a stealth nod to the understated glamour of the era of the supermodels.

Finished with rhinestone embellishments, the other shades from the collection are filled with sparkling personality and allow the wearer to eccentrically express themselves in a playful way.



Discover the entire Gucci Eyewear SS23 collection now.