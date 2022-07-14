What We Learned At Grazia’s Exclusive Sunglass Hut Event

It’s no secret in the world of shades that Sunglass Hut are the premium curators of sunglasses, who, time after time, help each and everyone of us find the sunglasses that perfectly match our needs. So, we teamed up for an exclusive Grazia X Sunglass Hut collab event, to uncover the secrets that will help us all find sunglasses that are the perfect shade of you!

Hosted at the Sunglass Hut store on Oxford Street, London, the event was an atmospheric evening filled with game changing top tips, all discussed over a cocktail or two! Grazia’s very own Molly Haylor led the evening, guiding guests with her stance on which shades they should be choosing and why!

We’ve done the heavy lifting for you. We’ve digested everything we learned on the night, and broken it down to three golden rules that we’re swearing by when shopping for our shades this season…

1 . Try before you buy

We all fall victim to the addictive convenience of online shopping, and for some purchases the accessibility of this shopping method works a treat! However, with sunglasses there’s no escaping that the key to the perfect shades is trying them on IRL before we buy, that’s why we are promising ourselves to always head in store to Sunglass Hut to make our purchase. This way we get expert advice, and avoid the lethargic mission of online returns! To find a Sunglass Hut store near you click here.

2 . Shape is key

Picture this; you’re enjoying your morning coffee, you’re people watching and you spot someone in an ultra-chic pair of sunglasses. Later you head to Sunglass Hut, you find a similar pair and you try them on… but the shape does you no justice. There is no one size fits all, and although trends can be a perfect starting point, there’s variations to suit us all. So, base your decision on what suits your face so that you can treasure a pair of shades that are timeless and effortlessly you!

3 . Invest! Quality over Quantity

In terms of cost per wear, our sunglasses are one of the most repeatedly worn items we will invest in. Take time to consider your purchase and put your money on a pair that you can wear time and time again! With so much repeat wear, your sunglasses soon become your signature, so it’s worth taking the time and money to get your decision right!