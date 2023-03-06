Wardrobe Refresh Anyone? New Season Fashion Has Dropped At Primark

by Sam Dring |

Is that the sun? Could it possibly be? How we have waited. Winter felt endless, but at last spring is just around the corner. Not only does this signal a lovely change in the weather, but with it, a new season of fashion collections.

Of course, we all know that Primark has us covered when it comes to value, (which is perfect as we’re all watching the pennies). But one thing that never fails to amaze is their curation of on-trend collections. They never get it wrong, and this latest collection is no exception. Once again, we can confidently step into a new season looking like we just strolled off a catwalk.

Spring at Primark is overflowing with zingy zesty colours. You’ll find standout co-ords and alluring florals, pieces that can be worn to almost any occasion. From weddings to festivals this range has a look to suit all.

You can tap into the maxi trend with either a chic black denim skirt or go all out with a dreamy sunset maxi tulle dress, which is guaranteed to have heads turning. Perfect for day to night, pair with stylish ballet flats or pink platform sandals, to elevate the look.

Flirty and fresh, the new collections have something for everyone. With a few key pieces your existing wardrobe can be invigorated. Or why not experiment and create a whole new look. Punchy pops of colour, floaty florals, classic stripes, sharp silhouettes, it’s all there. Simply choose your mood.

It is perhaps the co-ord though that truly captures the playfulness of the new season. They’ve been a key trend for a while. If you don’t own one, why not? Now is the time.

Super versatile, Primark have a whole range of styles. Whether you prefer shorts, trousers or a skirt, there’s a co-ord for you. This look is ideal for so many occasions, as it is super easy to wear. Be the best dressed wedding guest with a tailored shorts and jacket set teamed with heels. Rock festival chic in a striped shorts co-ord and trainers. Float away in floral wide leg pants and a blazer, just add lace-up sandals and a wide brim hat for the ultimate in relaxed glamour.

Accessories are also in abundance this springtime - shades, hats, bags, and jewellery. Take your styling to a whole new level, Primark have all the touches you need to finish your look and leave you feeling well put-together. Prices begin at just £2.50.

Spring is in the air and on the rails. The freshest new fashion awaits, so grab your coat (not that you’ll be needing it much longer) and head to Primark.