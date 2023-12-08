Want To Know How To Dress This Season? There’s Only One Brand Which Really Knows

The adage ‘less is more’ hasn’t always been reinforced by fashion’s leading designers, many of whom have gone through periods of maximalism, adding frills and flourishes galore. But there’s one brand which has maintained a fresh, clean aesthetic that has never gone out of style. And for this season – Fall 2023 – it looks more relevant (and better) than ever.

The brand in question is, of course, Calvin Klein, the master of minimalism that – as seen on Kendall Jenner in the latest campaign – feels so very of the moment. You may have heard endless discussions on the topic of quiet luxury over the past year, but Calvin Klein has been the embodiment of such a concept for decades.

Want to know how to dress your best this season and beyond? The answer lies in the form of chocolate brown wool twill blazers, with matching extra-long trousers to give a cooler, more sophisticated take on tailoring. There are relaxed shift dresses, which could work as well for the office as they might for a wedding guest option, while midis with sheer panels offer an elegant kind of sensuality.

Some of the very best investments are Calvin Klein’s coats, which this season are inspired by archival designs. This is outerwear you really will keep forever – and wear season after season. Highlights include the leather trench, an oversized bouclé style and a double-breasted coat with structured shoulders.

In short, these really are clothes to make you feel fantastic, whatever you happen to be doing. There’s a thrill in pulling on these pieces, which you’ll do year after year thanks to their timeless appeal.