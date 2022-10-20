Want To Be Styled By Top British Stylist Tan France? No Problem, Just Nip To The Supermarket.

by Sam Dring |

Best known for hosting Queer Eye, Tan France is the British stylist we’d all love to be personally styled by. Well, now we can. Because Tan has joined fashion forces with George at Asda. And this collaboration has resulted in a womenswear collection that will have us all looking our amazing best for AW22.

Tan has over 20 years of experience in the fashion and styling business, he’s helped literally thousands of people discover their personal style and find looks that make them feel good about themselves. It is his passion.

Working with George at Asda, Tan has created an exclusive edit that’s bang on trend and bang on budget. Get ready for runway-inspired looks. Neon knits in Barbie pink, puppy tooth co-ords, vivid animal print midi skirts, quilted bags, and the ultimate must-have winter coat.

In this perfectly curated capsule collection, Tan expertly brings together bold basics and stylish classics, as well as key pieces that will add instant impact to your wardrobe.

Here you’ll find swoon-worthy sweaters, versatile day/night dresses, and coats that have real catwalk charisma. This is accessible, wearable fashion that’s affordable and fun.

For Tan, his ultimate desire was to ensure his edit was inclusive yet could be mixed and matched for individuality. An autumn-winter wardrobe upgrade that’s attainable for all.

We wanted to know what Tan had in store for us (quite literally), so we caught up with him to find out about his Fall favourites. Here are Tan’s top AW heroes from the Tan France George at Asda Edit.

The Green Floral Dress

The hero of the season has to be the green print dress. Tan has styled this in so many ways. With the longline coat for a sophisticated look. Teamed with knitwear, for a more casual style. It looks great with a chunky ankle boot or a knee-high. Throw on a scarf or belt and make it your own. This dress is a season staple. Shop here.

Green Tonal Ombre Stripe Jumper

Bright shades are not just for Spring and Summer. Stand out in a sea of muted autumn tones with this Jumper. Also available in Barbie pink, this is one of Tan’s fave pieces and is perfect for layering. Shop here.

The Longline Coat

A new ‘big coat’ is an AW must-have. And none are more elegant than this tailored longline formal coat. Creating a classic simple silhouette, this is the coat to throw on when the temperature drops. Shop here.

The Jean

The staple piece in every wardrobe worldwide. This version is a classic cut. Finding the perfect Jean just got easy, and these are perfect for pairing with pretty much anything. Shop here.