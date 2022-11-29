Tis The Season To Party – Tis The Season To Sparkle And Shine

by Sam Dring |

The party season is upon us.

Our advent calendars are filled with chocs, and our actual calendars are filled with parties. The invitations are coming in thicker and faster than a snowstorm. And this year we’re RSVPing to them all. Every last one. Because goodness knows, we deserve some much-needed cheer.

Besides, who isn’t desperate for a return to the true party style that’s reserved just for Christmas? It’s been so long, too long. So, this year we are going to do the dos like never before - with jingle bells on. And thanks to the fabulous fashion team at Primark, we’re all going to shine like the proverbial bauble.

Their party collection is an eclectic range that really does have a look to suit everybody for every occasion. Which is essential, because there’ll be the office party, the casual cocktails, and the full-on formal NYE bash. Not to mention the obligatory family dos and nights out. And if you’re lucky, you may even have a date with the big man himself (is there such a thing as grotto-chic?).

So, as the world prepares to party harder than we have in years, Primark’s affordable collection will allow us to get celebration ready at amazing prices. Whether you’re going all-out glam, or just want to add a little magic to your look, here’s our pick of the key pieces from Primark’s party collection.

This winter we see statement suits in every hue. With colour pops of fuchsia pink, cyan blues, and lime greens, you are guaranteed to stand out from the crowd. You’ll also be able to swap out the jacket or pants to create even more party looks.

Suit Blazer £25, Suit Trouser £16

The collection has a real 70’s vibe. Disco divas will adore the trend. Team the silver pants with the cowl crop top for the perfect NYE look.

Pu Metallic Silver Trousers £18, Silver Sequin Crop Top £13

Rock the season with this denim co-ord. Diamonte buttons offer a touch of sparkle, add a bandeau top and sky-high heels for the ultimate in cool yule styling.

Demin Co-Ord, Jeans £21 and Jacket £19

Our hero pieces of the collection are the two diamante co-ords – they exude disco ball chic. Whether black or white is your vibe, these pieces are great for mixing and matching to give you multiple show-stealing party looks.

Black Diamonte Top and Skirt £14

Diamonte Top £25, Diamonte Waist Mini Skirt £15

Pretty in pink. Colour is making a big noise this season and this dress is one of our faves. We are obsessed with the corset style. Pick the diamonte bag in the same shade to complete the look.

Pick Corset Dress £13, Pink Diamonte Bag £11

This is an LBD with a floral twist. Feminine and easily dressed up or down, this dress is perfect for a meal with the family or a party with friends. Team with a fur coat for a luxe feel.

Rose Print Satin Slip Dress £15, Pink Fur Coat £32

Head-to-toe party looks, wouldn’t be complete without accessories. Finishing touches in the form of 70s platform heels, metallic bags, and statement jewellery will lift your look. Just adding a little sparkle can literally make an outfit. We love these Party Angel Earrings. Primark’s jewellery range is vast, so you can mix, match, layer, and stack to create a style that’s unique.

Party Angel Earrings £3.50

The Primark Christmas party collection will be landing in stores from November through to December.

See the collection and find your nearest store here.