The Secret Shoe Brand That Will Save You Money

There’s just something about new shoes. It’s hard to pinpoint why they’re such an exciting prospect; perhaps it’s because they’re much easier to buy than clothes and without the emotional baggage that can come with trying something on. No, shoes are simple. They do what they say they’re going to do, and they’ll never make you feel badly about yourself. The only problem could be that, given we’re now in the midst of boots season, it can be expensive to replenish your shoe collection to stay ahead of the trends. That is, unless you’ve heard of Deichmann.

For a label that’s over 100 years old, Deichmann is still relatively under-the-radar here in the UK, despite the fact it has 120 stores nationwide. This is excellent news because, unlike some of its high street counterparts, it means you can find the season’s hottest new trends without having to buy a pair of shoes you know every other person on the street will be wearing.

Instead, you can enjoy a fuss-free shopping experience, perusing everything from chunky chain-embellished ankle boots (which will make the old combo of jeans and a jumper look entirely fresh) to patent white block heels that will transform midi dresses and tights. The best news of all? Despite looking as if they might be accompanied with a four figure price tag, these boots are actually less than £50.

In short, Deichmann has shoes for every aspect of your life, whatever you’re doing. For autumn/winter, the brand has recruited British model and actor Hannah Britland, best known for her roles in Skins, Lovesick and Fresh Meat, who shows off some of the most brilliant boots of the season with aplomb.