These Unique Fragrances Are Having A Moment Right Now (And Here’s How To Get 20% Off)

It's time to discover your scent story.

by Jade Moscrop |
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum
Narciso Rodriguez All Of Me Eau De Parfum
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Le Parfum
Paco Rabanne Olympéa Eau De Parfum
Gucci Rush Eau De Toilette
Carolina Herrera Good Girl Limited Edition Eau De Parfum
Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau De Parfum
Versace Dylan Purple Eau De Parfum
There's nothing quite like the feeling of finding your signature scent. Deeply personal, our choice of perfume is rooted in much more than the clothes we wear or our favourite lipstick. Finding it takes us on a journey, tapping into our emotions and memories, which is why when we do find the one, we know it instinctively.

It's no easy feat, though. With so many perfumes to choose from, how can we be expected to find our VIP (Very Important Perfume) without a little help? If the usual scent suspects have left you feeling disappointed, The Fragrance Shop has curated a list of some of its most unique perfumes that might just lead you to your match.

These show-stopping fragrances celebrate everything about individuality and expression, and have been brought together as part of The Fragrance Shop's #BeYourself campaign. Featuring captivating cult classics to trending future icons, your signature scent awaits.

What's more, with a My TFS membership, you can get 20% off your purchases, along with exclusive perks, freebies and more to make finding the one even sweeter. Find out more here.

SHOP: Our Favourite Unique Fragrances To Shop Right Now

1. Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum

Price: £64.80 (member price)

Built around white gardenia and jasmine, this stunning perfume also features cheerful pear blossom

2. Narciso Rodriguez All Of Me Eau De Parfum

Price: £73.60 (member price)

Rose and geranium, teamed with an accord of delicate milky-white musks, reinvent the iconic

3. Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Le Parfum

Price: £108 (member price)

Le Parfum takes Black Opium’s original floral gourmand scent and zones in on the vanilla notes,

4. Paco Rabanne Olympéa Eau De Parfum

Price: £55.20 (member price)

Amber, water jasmine, vanilla, ginger flower and green tangerine come together to create a floral

5. Gucci Rush Eau De Toilette

Price: £48 (member price)

Gucci Rush is an exotic oriental blend of jasmine, rose, gardenia, freesia, peach, vanilla,

6. Carolina Herrera Good Girl Limited Edition Eau De Parfum

Price: £94.40 (member price)

Bright but intoxicating, Good Girl joins cocoa, tonka, almond and coffee together for a bold,

7. Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau De Parfum

Price: £71.20 (member price)

Floral and fruity, rhubarb meets daffodil and creamy almond milk, finished off with a dry-down of

8. Versace Dylan Purple Eau De Parfum

Price: £80 (member price)

Bergamot, orange and pear meet a burst of freesia for an explosion of joy from Versace.

About My TFS

If you consider yourself a perfume addict, The Fragrance Shop's exclusive membership, My TFS, should definitely be on your radar. With a selection of different plans available, members receive a number of 20% off discount vouchers (which can even be used on sale items, FYI), free and unlimited express delivery, free engraving, free gift wrapping and free gifts. Members will also get early access to sales, promotions and more.

