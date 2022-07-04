  1. Home
The Best Tea-Length Wedding Dresses If Floor Sweeping Isn’t Your Style

So chic (and easy to wear).

Audrey Hepburn tea-length wedding dress
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted on

When it comes to choosing your wedding dress in 2022, the rules are there are no rules. You can do princessy or sexy, white or black, embellished or unadorned, lacy or silky. But whatever you decide, one of the biggest factors is length. Do you want a sweepingly long train in the style of Princess Diana? Or something short and sexy à la Kourtney Kardashian? If neither feels quite like 'you' - perhaps because they're both dramatic in their own way - why not seek middle ground with a tea-length wedding gown?

Stopping somewhere between your mid-calf and ankle, it's a length that has got significantly more airtime (at least on Instagram) as more people opted for micro or low-key weddings during the pandemic. It's also a popular choice for second dresses to change into after the ceremony but before the dancing gets started (nothing will kill the mood like a muddy footprint on your big day dress).

Audrey Hepburn's wedding dress in Funny Face - full-skirted and yet finishing about a foot above the ankle - is the gold standard when it comes to tea-length dresses that manage to look modern and a little bit vintage at the same time (Self-Portrait's is a great option for 2022).

Gallery

SHOP: The Best Tea-Length Wedding Dresses

Galvan, Capri Bridal Dress, £895
1 of 10

For a registry office wedding, you couldn't make a chicer choice than this halter neck from Galvan.

Own Studio, Style 036, £1,550
2 of 10

For a short wedding dress that still a showstopper, try this ballerina-length gown from Own Studio.

Vivienne Westwood, The Door, £POA
3 of 10

Vivienne Westwood's bridal gown is the perfect choice for a chic city wedding.

Molly Goddard, Agyness Dress Ivory With Blue, £3,800
4 of 10

Nothing says 'big day' like a puff-sleeved wedding gown from the queen of big dresses, Molly Goddard.

Self-Portrait, White Bow Detail Midi Dress, £360
5 of 10

Self-Portrait's full-skirted wedding dress looks a little like Audrey Hepburn's (not URL, but in one of her most iconic films, Funny Face).

Ghost, Mari Dress, £179
6 of 10

Falling to that sweet spot just below the mid-calf, Ghost's midi dress is made for city weddings.

Khaite, Robyn Pleated Cotton-Twill Dress, £2,010
7 of 10

Tea-length dresses don't get much more modern yet romantic than this creamy style by Khaite.

Cecilie Bahnsen, Joel Cotton Poplin Midi Dress, £870
8 of 10

Cecilie Bahnsen's frocks are perfect if you want something that's a) fun and b) not full length.

Zara, Midi Dress With Draped Detail, £45.99
9 of 10

Zara's ruched and spaghetti-strapped dress is made for a hot-weather wedding.

Reformation, Aigio Dress, £435
10 of 10

If you're toying with the idea of a mini, but want something you can wear all day and night, Reformation's lace dress might be the perfect middle ground.

