The Best Tea-Length Wedding Dresses If Floor Sweeping Isn’t Your Style

When it comes to choosing your wedding dress in 2022, the rules are there are no rules. You can do princessy or sexy, white or black, embellished or unadorned, lacy or silky. But whatever you decide, one of the biggest factors is length. Do you want a sweepingly long train in the style of Princess Diana? Or something short and sexy à la Kourtney Kardashian? If neither feels quite like 'you' - perhaps because they're both dramatic in their own way - why not seek middle ground with a tea-length wedding gown?

Stopping somewhere between your mid-calf and ankle, it's a length that has got significantly more airtime (at least on Instagram) as more people opted for micro or low-key weddings during the pandemic. It's also a popular choice for second dresses to change into after the ceremony but before the dancing gets started (nothing will kill the mood like a muddy footprint on your big day dress).

Audrey Hepburn's wedding dress in Funny Face - full-skirted and yet finishing about a foot above the ankle - is the gold standard when it comes to tea-length dresses that manage to look modern and a little bit vintage at the same time (Self-Portrait's is a great option for 2022).