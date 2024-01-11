Not Even Taylor Swift Can Resist The High Street – She Just Wore A £58 Velvet Mini Dress

What are you wearing at the moment for a night out with the girls? Tracksuit bottoms? Fair enough. A cashmere jumper and jeans? Also, fair. But if you're in the market for some inspiration, look no further than Taylor Swift (who else?) and her gal pal Blake Lively.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift ©Getty

Stepping out together for dinner in New York, both wore looks that you could quite easily recreate with what's already in your wardrobe. Blake's choice of shoes, in fact, was distinctly Serena van der Woodsen: a platform court shoe that you probably wore clubbing every weekend if you're a Millennial. Anyway, Taylor's outfit was velvet mini dress paired with thigh-high boots from Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier. And while they command a four-figure price tag, her dress will only set you back £58 - and,it's still available to buy.

Taylor Swift wearing a velvet dress from Little Lies ©Getty

The dress in question is from Little Lies, which you can shop on Wolf & Badger, and while the green is sold out (presumably thanks to eagle-eyed Swifties), the black version is available in all sizes, from UK 8-24.