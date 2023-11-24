Want To Find A Game For The Whole Family This Christmas? Super Mario Has The Answer

Childhood – no matter how distant in the past – was, for the luckiest among us, a carefree time to play and have fun. Many of us look back on our formative years with fondness, especially for those times when we were able to escape into fantasy worlds, fight villains and be the hero. For years, Nintendo seems to have held on to this idea: escapism is a fantastic way to de-stress from the pressures of the modern world. Super Mario Bros., in particular, remains a firm favourite.

Who didn’t have a Mario game to play when they were growing up?

No matter what Nintendo generation you owned as a child – whether the NES, Nintendo DS, Wii or Nintendo Switch, our favourite Italian plumber – and his crew – have stood the test of time. Mario and Luigi’s enduring appeal has contributed to Mario’s sustained popularity in attracting players old and new - in vibrant, multiplayer video games.

Recent case studies reveal that Mario has a superpower – and he doesn’t even have to jump up to open the Question Box for this. Mario’s true power lies in evoking nostalgia and strengthening family bonds, particularly across different generations.

For players of consoles past, Mario evokes memories of long summers, playing for hours on end, and fostering quality time with beloved friends and relatives. Similarly, 2020’s lockdown made space for families to connect with video games, something which has prevailed since the pandemic.

Not just a solo activity, the Super Mario games have proven to be a reliable platform for family bonding, with emotional attachments to the games and consoles often leading to these treasures being passed down to new generations.

Nintendo’s latest and fastest-selling side-scrolling addition to the Super Mario franchise is Super Mario Bros. Wonder. In this next big leap, there are all new abilities. If you collect a Wonder Flower, be prepared to expect the unexpected - as it will trigger transformations that change up gameplay with unpredictable effects.

It can be played by up to four players – so, can be enjoyed by the entire family. No more taking it in turns. Even better, Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, Yoshi and Toadette have left the Mario Kart track and are now playable characters – to help with this wondrous and charming quest in a flower-based world.

Right now on My Nintendo Store, you can pick up a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model with Super Mario Bros. Wonder, plus Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 3-month online membership at no extra cost.

If you ask us, the set would make the perfect family-friendly Christmas present to be enjoyed by everyone. However, we won't judge you if you break out the console to play Mario before the 25th December.

And - the deals don't stop at Super Mario, though. From Animal Crossing to Pokémon to The Legend of Zelda, Nintendo has dished out some hot deals on their video games, merch and consoles - that you won't want to miss.

FAQs

Which Nintendo Switch is for you?

Not sure about the difference between the 3 Nintendo Switch models? No worries – if you like playing on the go and have a good choice of colours, the Nintendo Switch Lite is great for any budget.

However, if you like playing on the go AND want the ability to connect to the TV for multiplayer fun, opt for the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch – OLED Model. The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model is the most premium offering and boasts a stunning seven-inch OLED screen which makes handheld play even more enjoyable.