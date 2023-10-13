Cosy, Coordinated And Beyond Cute – Stacey Soloman’s Kids AW23 Collection Has Launched Exclusively At Primark

The temperature has dropped, and so has one of our absolute favourite kids’ collections. Stacey Solomon’s new kids wear range has hit Primark. Stacey Kids AW23 is a collection curated for all our ‘little pickles’. From newborn to tweens, it is packed with super stylish pieces that are perfect for the winter months and of course Christmas. Now available exclusively at Primark, the range has gorgeous designs and affordable prices – every parent’s dream. You can shop in store or online via Click + Collect in 57 selected UK stores. So, snuggle in, here are our favourites.

Fair Isle Jumper £11. Fair Isle Romper £12. Pom-pom Beanie £4.

We couldn’t help but swoon over the kids Fair Isle Jumper and newborn Fair Isle Knit Romper Suit. This knitwear is so picture perfect you may want to set up your own Christmas card photo shoot. Did we mention the matching Pom-pom Beanie?

In this collection there are so many options for twinning you might think you’re seeing double, but is there anything sweeter than kitting your kids out in matching outfits? We don’t think so. There’s something extra special about seeing your big ones and your baby in similar styles - be prepared for cuteness overload.

Cable Knit Romper £12. Bear Balaclava £4.

A chunky cable knit is timeless and classic. The ecru Cable Knit Jumper is great for day-to-day wear and the Cable Knit Romper Suit (teamed here with the Bear Balaclava) is the perfect way to create a matching moment. Warm and comfy this is a cute look for wintery days.

Floral Embroider Dress £14. Bobble Cardigan £12. Snoodie £18. Tutu £10.

Tis the season for fun, festivities, and family-time, which means there’ll be a lot of parties, luckily Stacey’s collection has delightful kid’s party outfits at affordable prices.

Every party princess needs a twirl-worthy tutu, and this cream frilly tulle Tutu Skirt with its sparkle detail is simply magical. Add a pretty pop of pastel pink to the look with the Bobble Knit Cardigan. A baby girl matching version of this is also available, so even the youngest of party princesses can sparkle this festive season.

Another classic design that melted our hearts was the Floral Embroidered Dress. This delicate dress in a pale pink is scattered with embroidered rose motifs, after her daughter Rose, and boasts a doubled-up scallop trimmed collar and long elasticated cuff sleeves, giving it a truly vintage feel.

When it comes to comfort Stacey and the team have gone cosy crazy. Soft and snuggly this Reversible Snuddie is all things to all kids - they can literally wear it inside out.

Fleece Onesie £10.

This soft touch Fleece Onesie, with its purple hue and contrasting blue trim is a winter warmer that we think little ones will love lounging in – they’ll be snug as a bug in this zip up.

You can shop the Stacy Kids AW23 Collection now.