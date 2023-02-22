5 Space-Saving Wardrobe Hacks A Fashion Editor Actually Uses

Having lived in London for eleven years, I'm used to moving house (seven times to be precise) and each time I'm on the move, I have a mass clear-out. The thing is, though, as a fashion editor and stylist, I have a lot of clothes, shoes, bags and all the accessories to go with. No matter how frequently I give to friends, charity shops and attempt to sell items online, I'm still left with having to fit lots of stuff in a small space.

My number one tip to deal with this issue? Start with a wardrobe cleanse – trust me, it'll feel so good getting rid of what you no longer wear. Next up, do a seasonal wardrobe switch. There's no point having linen dresses hung up throughout winter, and winter coats taking up space throughout summer. Instead, sort it all out and become best friends with vacuum bags. When it comes to hanging, I also have some tips on certain types to use (including 'magic' hangers) for different items you most likely own.

No matter the size of your home, there are so many clever hacks to making the most out of your wardrobe. Consider this your definitive guide on space-saving tips and tricks I actually use. Best part? You can get them from just £5.

1 . Use Space-Saving Multi Hangers

If you search 'magic hangers' on Amazon, this is what you'll find. I tried them out a few years ago and let me tell you, I'm slightly obsessed. You can hook multiple hangers onto each one and then they hang vertically so you can make the most of the full length of your wardrobe, instead of having all your hangers squished together on a rail. For me, I find this easier to see what I own without having to pull it all out and I use them to save space with bulky items such as jeans. If you have a larger space, you can also use them hung horizontally as a way to separate your clothes giving them room to breath – this is particularly good to stop any damp or mould getting into them.

Gallery SHOP: Space-Saving Hangers 1 of 1 CREDIT: Amazon These are such a bargain and I can confirm, they're pretty magical!

2 . Get A Hanging Handbag Organiser

Anyone else have too many handbags? I used to sling them into any space I could find – from cupboards to under the bed – but I found if I can't see them, I don't tend to use them. I also want to keep the bags I love in good condition, so I decided to sort them all out to keep only the ones I still like. Then, I bought this clever organiser to store them all in. The clear compartments allow you to see them all without having to rummage to find the one you want, and the hanger means you can put it neatly in a wardrobe or on the back of a door. So simple, yet so effective!

Gallery SHOP: Handbag Organiser 1 of 1 CREDIT: Ikea I manage to fit quite a few bags in one compartment and if your handbags come in dust bags, I suggest keeping them in there to make sure they stay in good condition.

3 . Store What You're Not Using In Vacuum Bags

I cannot rave enough about vacuum bags. Not only because they save you a hell of a lot of space once you stuff all your clothes (and even duvets) into them during the wardrobe switch, but they also keep them from getting damp and mouldy; something I've had a lot of issues with in London rentals. I like to get the large or extra-large bags as this way I can fit everything in easily and can slot them underneath my bed or at the bottom of my wardrobes.

Gallery SHOP: Large Vacuum Bags 1 of 1 CREDIT: dun elm Not only do these save so much space, it's also so satisfying to do!

4 . Display Jewellery In Your Drawers

Something I've found in the rented places I've lived in (especially when they were house shares) is that there isn't a lot of surface space. So while I used to try and put chunky jewellery holders in any space I could find on top of the few drawers/desks I had, I have since put them into display boxes. Again, I can see what I own without having to pull everything out and cause a mess, and these thin cases can easily slot into (or under) drawers to keep everything neat and tidy.

Gallery SHOP: Jewellery Organiser 1 of 1 CREDIT: Amazon These are great for at-home, but if you ever take your full display box on holiday, for example, use tape across your jewellery as they will fall off and get jumbled up easily.

5 . Use Thin Velvet Hangers

Previously, I would use any hanger I could find to shove into my wardrobe, but times have changed. Instead of bulky wooden or plastic hangers that take up a lot of space, I now use thin velvet versions. Not only because you can then fit more in, but the material is also non-slip so they keep satin dresses, shirts and tops in place without them ending up on a pile at the bottom of your wardrobe. Also, metal hangers can make more delicate items such as cashmere jumpers become misshapen, or worse, create holes, so I avoid these all together. I also use hanging wardrobe dehumidifiers and pop wooden cedar rings on some of my velvet hangers to stop damp or moths getting to them.