Looking For Underwear That Makes You Feel Better Than Ever? This New Brand Is For You

Think robes, corsets and suspenders..

Scarlett Gasque
by Caitlin Casey
Posted
Paid Partnership

When it comes to buying the perfect underwear, everybody has their preferences. Whether you like to keep it classic and lacy or go all-out with bold colours, there's a new brand that you'll want to bookmark immediately. Scarlett Gasque, founded by Central Saint Martins graduate Chloé Rogers, is reinventing the traditional silhouettes of the '40s and '50s for a contemporary audience.

Bringing the old and new together, the brand mixes traditional vintage burlesque styles with a modern colour palette. Designed in London with materials sourced from Europe, Scarlett Gasque's debut collection features basque corsets with pearl straps, incredible faux fur-trimmed dressing gowns and some of the prettiest lace bras on the market.

If you want to look pretty in pink, go for the Poke-A-Dot Bra or Pearl Basque Corset. Feeling blue? The Scarlett set is a go-to. For a zesty choice, the Gasque Lace Corset is stand-out piece in a creamy light yellow.

Scarlett Gasque
Rogers wanted to create a brand that, in many ways, reinvented the traditional corset, which is exactly what Scarlett Gasque is doing. From the strapless corset to the style with pearly straps, these pieces are so beautiful you'll want to wear them with jeans for a very glamorous take on the old classic 'jeans and a nice top.'

SHOP: The Best Underwear From Scarlett Gasque

1. Pearl Basque Corset

Pearl Basque Corset

This pearl corset is a show-stopper. With a classic spiral-boned corset embellished with string

Pearl Basque Corset
2. Miss Bo Peep Thong

Miss Bo Peep Thong

Go for the Bo Peep thong with a matching bow to complete the look.

Miss Bo Peep Thong
3. Arctic Queen Dressing Robe

Arctic Queen Dressing Robe

Possibly the most fabulous dressing gown we've ever seen, this is a piece to buy now and keep

Arctic Queen Dressing Robe
4. Poke-A-Dot Bra

Poke-A-Dot Bra

The underwear is also lovely and well-constructed, like this pink bra that comes with matching

Poke-A-Dot Bra
5. Poke-A-Dot Suspenders

Poke-A-Dot Suspenders

If you like the idea of buying your lingerie as a set, these suspenders will match the bra and

Poke-A-Dot Suspenders
6. Scarlett Waspie

Scarlett Waspie

This could be worn under your clothes to achieve a specific silhouette or even over the top as a

Scarlett Waspie
7. Gasque Lace Corset

Gasque Lace Corset

With detachable straps, string pearls and busk closure detailing, the lemon-yellow Gasque corset

Gasque Lace Corset
8. Gasque Lace Thong

Gasque Lace Thong

Again, there are matching pieces for most styles. This thong has pretty bows on either side.

Gasque Lace Thong
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us