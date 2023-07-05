Looking For Underwear That Makes You Feel Better Than Ever? This New Brand Is For You

Paid Partnership

When it comes to buying the perfect underwear, everybody has their preferences. Whether you like to keep it classic and lacy or go all-out with bold colours, there's a new brand that you'll want to bookmark immediately. Scarlett Gasque, founded by Central Saint Martins graduate Chloé Rogers, is reinventing the traditional silhouettes of the '40s and '50s for a contemporary audience.

Bringing the old and new together, the brand mixes traditional vintage burlesque styles with a modern colour palette. Designed in London with materials sourced from Europe, Scarlett Gasque's debut collection features basque corsets with pearl straps, incredible faux fur-trimmed dressing gowns and some of the prettiest lace bras on the market.

©Scarlett Gasque

If you want to look pretty in pink, go for the Poke-A-Dot Bra or Pearl Basque Corset. Feeling blue? The Scarlett set is a go-to. For a zesty choice, the Gasque Lace Corset is stand-out piece in a creamy light yellow.

©Scarlett Gasque

Rogers wanted to create a brand that, in many ways, reinvented the traditional corset, which is exactly what Scarlett Gasque is doing. From the strapless corset to the style with pearly straps, these pieces are so beautiful you'll want to wear them with jeans for a very glamorous take on the old classic 'jeans and a nice top.'

